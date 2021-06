At the conclusion of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the two countries released the following statement: Begin text: The United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are committed to addressing the increasing climate challenge with seriousness and urgency. They will work to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement and actively promote a successful G20 in Italy and COP 26 in Glasgow. Both countries affirm the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking adaptation actions during the 2020s to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. They affirmed their intention to work together: