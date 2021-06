A WEST Mercia policeman who tasered ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson and then kicked him twice in the head has been cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter. Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court took 18 hours and 48 minutes to reach unanimous verdicts on PC Benjamin Monk, who claimed he was put in fear of his life by the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town star on August 15 2016.