Orange invests €30 million in worthy start-ups

By Mary Lennighan
telecoms.com
 28 days ago

Orange Ventures has set up a new investment vehicle to back what could probably best be described as ‘worthy cause’ start-ups, giving it €30 million of funding to dole out. The new vehicle, known as Orange Ventures Impact, will back French and other European start-ups in their seed stage or...

telecoms.com
Related
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

MetLife commits to $500 million impact investments

MetLife has announced that it has committed to originating $500 million in impact investments by 2030. In addition to allocating 25% of the investments to addressing climate change, MetLife will focus on promoting financial health for underserved people, including advancing racial and gender equity in low-income and ethnically diverse communities.
Businessrubbernews.com

JK Tyre investing $27 million in facility upgrades

NEW DELHI—Indian tire maker JK Tyre is investing $27 million in debottlenecking its plants over the next two years, according to managing director Anshuman Singhania. The company operated at a utilization rate of 95 percent during the six months to end of March and wants to "sweat its assets fully" through increasing operational efficiency and debottlenecking, he said during a May 21 conference call.
Economytrust.org

To build sustainable ocean economies, start by investing in women

To do this, the sector needs more sustainable finance – whether in the form of traditional loans and grants, blended- and micro-finance, blue bonds or insurance instruments. Amanda Leland is an executive vice president at Environmental Defense Fund. Durreen Shahnaz is the founder and CEO of Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) and IIX Foundation.
Businessfinovate.com

SmartAsset Secures Unicorn Status with $110 Million Investment

SmartAsset, a fintech that helps individuals connect with qualified financial advisors and improve their overall financial health, announced a major fundraising this week. The company secured a $110 million investment in a Series D round led by TTV Capital that takes SmartAsset’s valuation to more than $1 billion. “Our mission...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Digital Alpha invests USD40m in Quantela

Quantela, a specialist in IoT-enabled smart cities and urban infrastructure digitalisation, has closed approximately USD40 million in growth capital for new Outcomes-as-a-Service projects and acquisitions from Digital Alpha, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm. Quantela and Digital Alpha have pioneered an Outcomes-as-a-Service (OaaS) approach to smart cities and urban infrastructure,...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Rexford Industrial Announces $188.9 Million Of Investment Activity

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (REXR) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, announced the acquisition of five industrial properties comprising 660,254 square feet of improvements on 28.8 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $188.9 million. The acquisitions were funded using a combination of cash-on-hand and proceeds from the Company's previously executed forward equity offerings.
Businessasiatechdaily.com

The Top VC’s in Singapore – Jungle Ventures – Partnering With Future Leaders To Build Category Defining Businesses!

Jungle Ventures is a Singapore based Venture Capital firm founded by Amit Anand and Anurag Srivastava. The firm funds and supports ventures that tackle the market needs relevant in the Asia-Pacific, helping them scale across the region. The company aims to build tech leaders from Asia, that have a market in Asia while being competitive in the Global Market as well.
Stocksfinchannel.com

9 Reasons Businesses Should Start Investing In Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency appears to be a fast-rising trend in the financial industry today, and it seems to be integrating into businesses as time passes. An increasing number of forward-thinking businesses all over the world seem to be joining this crypto trend, and you probably don’t want to be left behind. Businesses...
Businesssecuritybrief.asia

Illumio closes $225m funding round, drives zero trust security

Illumio has closed its $225 million Series F funding round to reach a $2.75 billion valuation. The round was led by Thoma Bravo and is also supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital. Illumio CEO and co-founder Andrew Rubin...
Chicago, ILchicagobooth.edu

This Is Working for Me: Foundation Capital's Joanne Chen, ’14

The second-ever woman to be general partner at Foundation Capital discusses the challenges of startup investing, the promise of A.I., and speaking out against racism. Joanne Chen, ’14, is general partner at Foundation Capital, a venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California. Chen invests exclusively in nascent companies that solve a problem with better or cheaper technology. Startup investing is high risk. “Fewer than 1 out of 10 startups become full-fledged companies,” Chen said. “It takes a certain conviction to invest knowing you’re likely to fail.” But hitting one or two makes the gamble worthwhile. She pointed to Tubi, an ad-sponsored streaming service based in San Francisco that’s free to users, which blossomed during the pandemic, earning Chen’s firm about $100 million.
NFLsgbonline.com

Connected Coaching Start-Up Raises $2.2 Million

Asensei, a connected coaching start-up based in San Francisco, has closed a $2.2 million Series Seed funding round. The current round brings total funding raised by Asensei to $5.1 million. The round was led by existing investor KB Partners and new investors Northwestern University, Alex Alimanestianu (former CEO Town Sports...
Businessbizjournals

Renewal Workshop closes $6 million investment round

The Renewal Workshop on Wednesday announced the close of a $6 million investment round. The Cascade Locks-based company helps apparel companies reuse and resell clothing. Its clients include the North Face and Tommy Hilfiger. Co-founder and CEO Nicole Bassett was a 2021 Business Journal Executive of the Year. In a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Morgan Stanley Launches Next Level Fund In Partnership With Hearst, Microsoft And Walmart To Invest In Diverse Start-Ups

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and the Multicultural Strategy Group today announced it has launched Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund, L.P. ("Next Level" or the "Fund"). The Fund, part of MSIM's Private Credit & Equity platform, will invest in primarily early-stage technology and technology-enabled companies with women or diverse members as part of the founding team from target sectors including technology, consumer/retail, financial technology, healthcare and media & entertainment. Investors in the strategy include the key inaugural corporate partners: Hearst, Microsoft and Walmart. This new strategy will build upon the expertise of the Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab, Morgan Stanley's in-house start-up accelerator, and HearstLab, which provides cash investment and services to early-stage, women-led startups. The team anticipates partnering with additional corporate organizations that share similar strategic interests.
Businesspapernewsnetwork.com

Vercel raises $102M Series C for its front-end development platform – TechCrunch

Vercel, the company behind the popular open-source Next.js React framework, today announced that it has raised a $102 million Series C funding round led by Bedrock Capital. Existing investors Accel, CRV,. Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital and GV also participated in this round, together with new investors 8VC, Flex Capital, GGV,...