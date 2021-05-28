Orange invests €30 million in worthy start-ups

The second-ever woman to be general partner at Foundation Capital discusses the challenges of startup investing, the promise of A.I., and speaking out against racism. Joanne Chen, ’14, is general partner at Foundation Capital, a venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California. Chen invests exclusively in nascent companies that solve a problem with better or cheaper technology. Startup investing is high risk. “Fewer than 1 out of 10 startups become full-fledged companies,” Chen said. “It takes a certain conviction to invest knowing you’re likely to fail.” But hitting one or two makes the gamble worthwhile. She pointed to Tubi, an ad-sponsored streaming service based in San Francisco that’s free to users, which blossomed during the pandemic, earning Chen’s firm about $100 million.