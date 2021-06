In October of 2019, Daphne Westbrook was reported missing in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, cops came across her by chance. The teen and her dog were driving through Alabama on their way to the beach. Her father, John Westbrook, is suspected of keeping her against her will by keeping her inebriated. After researching her name via police systems, the officer realized who she was.