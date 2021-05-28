Cancel
Widescreen: Winslet's 'Mare of Easttown' joins the pantheon of great detective shows

By Sean Stangland
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most of the world, I first swooned for Kate Winslet in 1997 when she was dancing in steerage with Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2021, she sat down at a Pennsylvania dive bar and ordered a Rolling Rock and a shot of Jameson, and I swooned again. Such is the allure...

TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown begs the question: Does it take a murder to make an HBO show about women a hit?

"Mare of Easttown’s finale was a great hour of television, but it still left many of us wondering—did we just watch a detective show about a murder investigation, or a show about female relationships and the unwinding of loss, or a show about both?" says Anna Nordberg. "And if so, why has this framing device—using a murder mystery as a vehicle to explore stories about women and mothers—become so ubiquitous? Is it just the cold hard math that complex, layered stories about women need a murder to sell the plot, a sort of 'come for the crime and stay for the drama' approach? Or is that the conventions of the detective show allow a different kind of freedom, a subversive lens to tell women-centered stories? HBO has made a cottage industry out of this theme in recent years—starting with Sharp Objects followed by the monster hit Big Little Lies, and then with last year’s The Undoing and now Mare. Actors who can still legitimately be called movie stars flocked to the lead roles—Amy Adams, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman (twice), Kate Winslet. And how well these shows stuck the landing often had to do with how they delivered on the expectations set up by the murder mystery, even if the series’ interests lay elsewhere...While I want more stories about women that are considered high stakes on their own, even I have to admit that I’m more drawn to series like The Undoing than domestic dramas. Which means we have to ask the question: What stops us from just looking at our lives as they are?"
TV SeriesSacramento Bee

Breaking down ‘Mare of Easttown’s’ most shocking moment yet

The following contains major spoilers from the fifth episode of HBO's "Mare of Easttown." In our eyes, there's no such thing as too much discussion of HBO's already-much-discussed crime drama "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a memorably accented, Wawa-loving police detective in Delaware County, Pa. — where she's investigating the disappearance of two teenage girls and the death of another.
TV SeriesCollider

'Mare of Easttown': Angourie Rice on Having Kate Winslet's Support, Guessing the Killer, and the Secrecy of 'Spider-Man'

From creator Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, the seven-episode HBO limited series Mare of Easttown follows small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who’s also an executive producer on the project), as she investigates a grisly local murder that threatens to tear the community apart. At the same time, Mare’s own family life is a mess, which is starting to bleed into her career in a way that will lead to unavoidable consequences.
TV SeriesJanesville Gazette

Will ‘Mare of Easttown’ get a second season? Here’s what the creator says

Before we even learned who killed Erin McMenamin on Sunday, many "Mare of Easttown" fans were asking a new question: When would "Mare" be back?. Kate Winslet, the Oscar winner who traded her British accent for Delco’s distinctive O’s to play police detective Mare Sheehan, has suggested she’d be up for a second season of the so-far limited series, telling TV Line that “I would absolutely love to play Mare again.”
TV & VideosMiddletown Press

Kate Winslet on the 'Mare of Easttown' Ending That Almost Wasn't

HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” almost did not end with Mare (Kate Winslet) finally ascending into the attic, where her son died by suicide. 'Mare of Easttown' Sticks Its Landing With a Twisty Finale That Sets It Apart (Column) “We said, Does it feel like we’re doing two endings? Do we...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mare of Easttown' Star Speaks out About Final Moments of Shocking Episode 5

Mare of Easttown has been filled with twists and turns, but viewers still didn't expect the ending of the HBO series' fifth episode. Colin (Evan Peters) and Mare (Kate Winslet) finally found themselves confronting the man who has been kidnapping young girls in their small town, and the standoff turned deadly when the man pulled his gun and shot Colin before he could even pull his gun.
TV SeriesMiami Herald

Commentary: The mystery of ‘Mare of Easttown’: HBO show’s appeal, explained

A few thoughts on HBO Max’s “Mare of Easttown,” now that the final weekly episode has aired and the last bottle of Yeungling has been emptied:. —Kate Winslet. Allow me to be the first to note that she’s really good. What a blend of technical precision (the eastern Pennsylvania accent, the hobbling-around after a spill during an episode one chase) and emotional acumen. As Mare Sheehan, the grief-benumbed police detective of Easttown, Pennsylvania, the character invented by screenwriter Brad Ingelsby gave Winslet a tremendous amount to explore in a limited series that owes its success to many things.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Mare Of Easttown

Like True Detective before it, HBO’s Mare of Easttown’s mystery and small-town dynamics quickly grabbed audiences’ imaginations. It wasn’t long before the identity of Erin McMenamin’s killer was the talk of social media. The finale didn’t disappoint, either, and so many viewers tuned in, HBO Max crashed, marking the first time an HBO app has been overwhelmed since Game of Thrones ended. So, will Mare Of Easttown Season 2 happen? Actor Kate Winslet says she’d love to return.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

'Mare of Easttown' Brings Up Conflicting Feelings About Cop Shows

This story contains spoilers for the plot of HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” but does not reveal in detail the events of Sunday night’s finale. For nearly 30 minutes on Sunday night, HBO Max crashed, frustrating the legions of viewers who had logged on at 10 p.m. to watch the final episode of “Mare of Easttown” and find out who murdered Erin McMenamin. At first, I thought it was a minor glitch and kept refreshing my screen. It was only when I opened Twitter to complain about it (as one does) that I realized it was affecting many viewers, all of us tweeting memes and jokes about it.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Mare of Easttown' Finale: Actress Mackenzie Lansing Talks Working Opposite 'Amazing' Kate Winslet (Exclusive)

The Mare of Easttown finale aired Sunday, wrapping up a lot of questions that fans had, and a few they didn't even know about. Ahead of the big episode, actress Mackenzie Lansing sat down with PopCulture to talk about the show, including what it was like working opposite the "amazing" Kate Winslet. In Mare of Easttown, Lansing played Brianna Del Rasso, a troubled young woman who initially was a suspect in the murder of Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), whom Brianna was known to bully.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Mare Of Easttown’ Creator Brad Ingelsby On Whether Delco Detective Will Sleuth Again – Crew Call Podcast

It was once said that a second season of the popular HBO series Big Little Lies wasn’t possible, that is until author Liane Moriarty came up with an outline for one. All of this raises the question as to whether we’ll see more of Kate Winslet’s Delco Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan in another season of Mare of Easttown, especially after the finale, which was a huge success. Listen to our recent podcast with Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby as to whether a second one is possible…or not.
MoviesVanity Fair

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet “Would Absolutely Love to Play Mare Again”

Now that Mare of Easttown’s central mystery has been solved (that Ross family sure harbors a lot of secrets), devoted fans may feel a little like Jean Smart’s Fruit Ninja–addicted Helen. Just as Kate Winslet’s mother developed a voracious habit for the game, viewers are wondering how they’ll fill their Sunday nights without Delco accents and an Oscar winner vaping onscreen. Questions about a second season of the HBO drama have lingered, prompting Winslet and company to provide answers.
TV SeriesClick2Houston.com

Let’s talk about that ‘Mare of Easttown’ finale

The final episode of “Mare of Easttown” was so highly anticipated that it crashed the HBO Max app when it premiered Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. The show, about a small-town detective who must uncover the person who killed a young single mom, has been a slow build, with much anticipation over who the murderer is.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Mare of Easttown wasn't "copaganda," but it ultimately still was a cop show

"For decades, many TV police procedurals and crime dramas valorized and glorified police officers and the system of policing, which has come under renewed scrutiny since last summer’s racial uprisings," says Marina Fang. "To be clear, Mare of Easttown is not a show that falls under 'copaganda.' It pulls off the trick of being both a whodunnit crime drama and something else entirely. Much of the show isn’t about the police or the crimes at the center of the show’s twisty plot. It’s about its tremendous performances, especially from Winslet as Mare, Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend Lori and the indefatigable Jean Smart as Mare’s acerbic mother Helen. It’s about grief, trauma, parenting and female friendship. It’s about what happens when being an authority figure in a close-knit community, where you know everybody and everybody knows you, can be complicated and agonizing. A lot of Mare’s work as a detective involves investigating cases in which her decisions could ruin the lives of her family, friends and neighbors. Most standard cop shows historically have not questioned the flaws in the system they portray. Some are now trying to, in fits and starts. At times, Mare of Easttown does gesture at those flaws. Mare makes some pretty questionable choices that the show does not cast in a positive or generous light, and there are no easy answers or solutions to anything, especially in the way she handles the events of the final episode. At the same time, the show doesn’t interrogate that broken system enough. For instance, Mare is briefly suspended from her job after she steals drugs from the police department’s evidence room and plants them on Carrie, the mother of her grandson, in order to jeopardize Carrie’s chances at gaining custody. But before long, Mare is back on the case and given a pass when, in reality, so many people (particularly if they are not white) would not be allowed another chance. And at the end of the day, the cops — even though they are complicated and not unequivocally good characters — get to be the heroes. They find the answers and crack the case, and we root for them along the way. Every time Mare achieved a major breakthrough in one of the investigations, part of me couldn’t help but notice how badass she looked."
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Mare of Easttown Finale Is HBO Max's Most Watched Episode Ever

The recent series finale of Mare of Easttown became the most watched TV episode in the history of HBO Max. According to Deadline, "the seventh episode of the HBO detective drama drew 4million viewers over the bank holiday weekend, with 3 million on Sunday night (May 30) alone." A factor of 3 million comes from the episode's premiere date. The Kate Winslet starring detective drama clearly has a passionate fan following.
TV & VideosVulture

The Hardest Mare of Easttown Scene to Film

Warning: Massive spoilers below. Of all the twists and turns in Mare of Easttown, the last segment of the fifth episode, “Illusions,” is by far the most intense. In the span of about eight minutes, viewers witness the solving of one of the show’s two big mysteries, an incredibly tense and claustrophobia-inducing chase sequence, and the deaths of Evan Peters’s beloved Detective Colin Zabel and Jeb Kreager’s evil kidnapper Wayne Potts. For director Craig Zobel, who helmed the entire season, getting this one right was tough, both technically and emotionally. In advance of the season (or series) finale, we asked him to share why this segment, shot on both a soundstage and on location in the Philadelphia suburbs in fall 2020, was the hardest part of Mare to film.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

HBO’s hit show Mare of Easttown, BBC’s gritty prison drama Time, superhero Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy and the sixth series of anthology drama Inside No. 9. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Prime, NOW, iPlayer and more.