AG Barr hails Q1 recovery as UK consumers head back out - trading update
AG Barr has welcomed the return of out-of-home beverage consumption as lockdown restrictions in its flagship domestic market ease. In a trading update today, the Irn Bru brand owner said that its sales volumes and mix had improved in period since 25 January, the start of AG Barr's fiscal year, thanks to a shift back to "drink now" brands. The UK-headquartered company added that new launch Rubicon Raw Energy saw "promising" customer listings and consumer feedback.www.just-drinks.com