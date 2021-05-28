AG Barr hails Q1 recovery as UK consumers head back out - trading update

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Virgin Media O2 uses recycled rubble; AWS plans more data centers in Spain; Ericsson-backed report sings the praises of mmWave. Put your pants back on! Uninstall Zoom! Settle for ropey home broadband! A UK think-tank is predicting that workers currently languishing in front of their laptops at home, waiting eagerly for the postman to arrive to brighten their day, will return to the office full time within two years. As the BBC reports, Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at Centre for Cities, reckons that the move is inevitable because productive interactions between staff often happen randomly rather than on a scheduled call. Meanwhile, in the US, Apple employees have launched a campaign against an edict from the tech giant's top brass telling them that they needed to be back working in the office at least three days a week by September.