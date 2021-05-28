Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Black Hawk County, IA

Local Health Officials Discussing Vaccine Incentives-Here’s Some Ideas

By Shawn McKenna
Posted by 
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, it was announced that CVS Pharmacy is now offering a sweepstakes with cash and trip prizes. In Minnesota, they're offering free fishing licenses and fair tickets. In Ohio, they're going BIG. According to the AP, "a southwestern Ohio woman won the state’s first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, while a Dayton-area teen was awarded the first full-ride college scholarship offered by the program."

kdat.com
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, IA
State
Minnesota State
Black Hawk County, IA
Government
State
Ohio State
Black Hawk County, IA
Health
County
Black Hawk County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Clinics#Vaccination#Restaurants#Cvs Pharmacy#Ap#Kcrg#Scheels#Target#Cdc#Farmers Markets#The Cedar Valley Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Becomes 9th Best State To Live In

It feels good to be liked and one of the best, right? WalletHub wanted to find out the best and worst states to live in and depending on which side of the Quad Cities you live on will depend on how this will make you feel. Between Iowa and Illinois, both states didn't do too terrible on this list. One did better than the other and you probably can figure it out from the title.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Have You Tried the Most Delicious Donut in Iowa?

National Donut Day was celebrated all across the United States back on June 4th, but we're still celebrating here in Eastern Iowa!. The website Love Food recently published their list of the best donut in every state, and the pick for Iowa isn't too far of a drive from Cedar Rapids. Now, it's important to note that Love Food didn't explain exactly how they came up with their list, the article simply says they "scoured the country," but we're going to trust that they did thorough research.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Hey Iowa Come On, it’s Raise our Freeway Speed Limits [OPINION]

We need to discuss speed limits in the state of Iowa. I think one needs to be updated. Before we get there, let's explore the current speed limit structure in Iowa: in the state, a majority of highways have a 55 mph speed limit. Rural interstate highways, such as I-380, carry a 70 mph speed limit. Urban Interstates range from 55 to 65 mph, and some smaller, one-lane highways tend to land at 60 mph. That's a lot of numbers, right? I only want to focus on one: the 70 mph limit on rural interstate highways, like the aforementioned Interstate 380.
EconomyPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Why are Millions of Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies Still Unsold?

We usually report on shortages of items during the pandemic, but today comes news of a shocking surplus. Iowa's News Now via the Associated Press says there are some 15 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies still unsold!. What caused such a concerning shortage?. There is certainly no shortage of...
Iowa City, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa City Barn Converted Into An Amazing Airbnb [PHOTOS]

I can tell you that after living in the city for the better part of 26 years now, the simple life of country living certainly has it's appeal. I rediscover it every time we visit my parents at their farm north of Anamosa. It's so quiet. All you hear are the birds and the wind. It should come as no surprise that many people who live in a more rural setting are realizing the appeal to city dwellers like myself. They're transforming rural settings into amazing Airbnb homes people can rent. One in the Iowa City area even resembles a barn. At least on the outside.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Casinos Seeing Record Pandemic Rebound

Another sign that the pandemic is coming to and end? Iowa casinos are on pace to have their biggest year ever. And that includes before the down year of 2020. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that gambling officials say that pent up post pandemic spending is one reason why casinos are seeing a revenue surge.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Black Bear Spotted Near Dubuque, Iowa Credit Union

What do you do if you're a bear and you need some fast weekend cash? Apparently the answer is you mosey into Dubuque and stop by a credit union if a new photo share is accurate. The DuTrac Community Credit Union shared this special wildlife spotting on their Facebook page.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Guy Gets 50 Dates in 50 States & He Just Dropped By Iowa

You've heard of dating around, well have you heard of dating all around the country? This one Tik Toker is doing it and his Iowa date is so quintessentially Iowan. A social media influencer set out on a goal a few months ago, to date around. While this is oftentimes the tendency for young adults like myself, this Montana man is taking it to a whole new level.
Linn County, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Linn County Fair Really Needs Volunteers

If you're headed to the Linn County Fair this month to check out some of the fun events and activities, you might consider spending a few hours volunteering!. According to a new article from KCRG, the Linn County Fair in Central City is in desperate need of volunteers at this summer's fair. The event is scheduled for June 23rd through 27th, which is less than two weeks away. The article reads: