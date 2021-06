The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ended in pretty epic fashion, with the underdog Don't Bothers beating their rivals in a game with the iconic Ducks name on the line. At this point, a second season hasn't been officially ordered by Disney+, but a renewal seems more than likely. If (when) Mighty Ducks returns, the team at the center of the series will have their beloved name back, but that likely won't be the only change in store for the popular show.