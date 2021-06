You probably don’t need me to tell you the Penguins have lost four straight playoff series, including three straight first rounds exits. While it’s certainly true that winning is very difficult in the NHL this time of year, that still doesn’t take the sting off the Pens’ losses. Made doubly painful as the team scrambles to make even more championship runs in the twilight of the prime of the Sidney Crosby / Evgeni Malkin era. Those stars age deeper into their 30’s with each passing year, drawing the window that much closer to being closed.