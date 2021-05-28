Cancel
Madison, WI

WIAC all-conference baseball team named

By Jim Scott
94.3 Jack FM
 19 days ago

MADISON, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Jonathan Kelso and UW-Whitewater’s Matt O’Sullivan were tabbed the Position Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, to headline the individuals chosen to the 2021 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Baseball Team by the league coaches. In addition, UW-La Crosse’s Mac Born was selected the Newcomer of the Year and UW-Stevens Point’s Nat Richter was recognized as the Coach of the Year.

