A development update shared on YouTube has revealed that Alonzo is now able to run smart contracts. The revelation came as part of a regular video update on the YouTube channel of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), co-developers of Cardano (ADA). Tim Harrison, marketing and communications director at IOHK, spoke with Dimitris Poulopoulos on the video. Poulopoulos, the delivery lead, stated they were in a position in which they could “talk to the Alonzo node.”