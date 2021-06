OnePlus is tipped to be working on its popular mid-range Nord’s successor. The OnePlus Nord 2 is already tipped to make its debut in Q2 2021. Furthermore, it is said to employ the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. If it happens, this would be the first time that OnePlus is looking elsewhere other than Qualcomm, and also the first time that it will be using a MediaTek chip on its smartphone. Now, more specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 have emerged online. The report also suggests that the phone will get a major camera upgrade.