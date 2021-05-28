Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Come On Waterloo, You Can Do Better… [Opinion]

By Johnny Marks
 19 days ago
Waterloo is a nice city with great people who work hard and enjoy the cities lovely scenery and bike paths. It hasn't been a good week for Waterloo. Four shootings in 14 hours from Tuesday of this week into early Wednesday. A shooting and fatality last Sunday. For residents, this is nerve-wracking news. When there are so many shootings in a short time, including in broad daylight, you want to see strong police presents keeping residents safe.

