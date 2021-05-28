Cancel
Unified Patents is seeking a Director / VP of Sales & Business Development

By JobOrtunities Help Wanted
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe professional will help grow Unified’s multiple business offerings. Will assist in the company’s strategic direction and increased membership activities related to a range of technologies areas and assist with dealing with NPEs. They will identify potential markets, technologies, partners, and members, and lead in executing membership agreements with them. The successful candidate will assist in developing new business models for revenue generation using Unified’s unique value proposition.

