Unified Patents is seeking a Director / VP of Sales & Business Development

At Geltor we design award-winning ingredients for the world’s biggest consumer product companies. Geltor is looking for a Senior Patent Agent to join our team. The Senior Patent Agent will join a newly formed legal team, serving as a champion of intellectual property at the organization. This key role offers the opportunity for an ownership- minded patent agent to apply their passion for science in a meaningful and impactful way, driving commercial success by building a foundational patent portfolio. This position will be trusted to serve as the primary point of contact for our patent portfolio as both process owner and technical liaison. This role will report to Associate General Counsel.