Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Boring Company Tests Its 'Teslas In Tunnels' System In Las Vegas

slashdot.org
 20 days ago

This is possibly one of the most controlled environments possible for automated driving, with ample opportunity to put lots of stationary assistance beacons, sensors etc all the way along the route, controlled access for vehicles so all vehicles can do vehicle-vehicle communications, and they still went with human drivers? Why?! This is a perfect opportunity to to show off fully automated driving and they arent doing it?!

slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Las Vegas#Teslas#The Boring Company#The General Public Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
TrafficFast Company

Elon Musk’s ‘Teslas in tunnels’ are a $52 million bet on the future of transit

Elon Musk is notably absent for the soft opening of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, a system of two cramped tunnels, two surface turnarounds, and one underground terminal that the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has advertised as the future of transportation. A handful of reporters have gathered for the media event in the Loop’s central station, an airy concrete bunker where 10 Tesla sedans, gleaming under a bank of pulsing LED lights, stand ready to ferry visitors across the convention complex.
Orange County, CAPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Las Vegas Cannabis Company Has the Beaches of Orange County on Its Mind

In a well-timed opening in line with vaccine rollouts and the lifting of many social restrictions, a new cannabis dispensary and superstore is about to debut near the beaches of Orange County, California. This -- second of its kind -- superstore from Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNH.F) will be a smaller version -- with a beachy vibe -- of its Vegas location, which takes you on an experience set in the tone of what you would expect from the Las Vegas Strip: a sensory activated LED floor, 3D projection visuals, and interactive laser art.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Boring Co.’s transit system passes LVCVA capacity tests

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has confirmed that The Boring Co.’s $52.5 million people-mover transit system has successfully passed its capacity tests. LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill on May 28 tweeted that capacity tests were successful but waited until Tuesday’s LVCVA board meeting to allow his staff to elaborate on the details of the results.
JobsTechRepublic

Want to work for Tesla? The company is looking for ADAS test operators

Earlier this year, Musk said Tesla's Austin Gigafactory needed thousands of workers and a flurry of positions on the company's career page keeps the hiring rolling for ADAS test pilots of sorts. Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a tweet stating that the company's Austin-based Gigafactory needed more...
Carstesmanian.com

Tesla Expands Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Test Operator Team Worldwide

Tesla is expanding its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) tester team worldwide. Now applicants from Canada, Spain, France, and Italy can apply and become an official Tesla employee to accelerate vehicle-level testing for all current and future Autopilot features on the path to full self-driving (FSD). Tesla is actively developing...
Trafficmorningbrew.com

The Boring Company Says "Open Sesame"

Attendees at the World of Concrete convention in Las Vegas last week—the first major trade show since the pandemic began—made history in another way, too: They were among the first riders on the inaugural transportation system operated by The Boring Company, Elon Musk's grand vision for revolutionizing transit. If you're...
Trafficfreenews.live

Elon Musk’s company launched a high-speed tunnel Loop Transportation System

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has launched a four-kilometer high-speed tunnel in Las Vegas. The tunnel is designed for electric vehicles that can accelerate up to 320 km/h in the direction of travel. Apparently, the first part of the Las Vegas underground network of tunnels with three stations will serve as a test site for the city’s future automated underground transportation system. The tunnel cost $52.5 million.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Boring Co.’s underground loop begins moving customers in Las Vegas

The $52.5 million underground people mover designed by Elon Musk’s Boring Co. began transporting World of Concrete trade show attendees at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday. After weeks of testing and demonstrations, the system with mile-long twin tunnels beneath the Convention Center began providing rides in a fleet...
TrafficGovernment Technology

Waycare Reports 18% Drop in Crashes in Las Vegas Road Test

In Las Vegas, a combination of traffic data, police presence and road signs reduced highway crashes 18 percent, according to a new report. The report, which covers a study period from October 2019 to December 2020, is the most robust proof-of-concept yet for the startup Waycare, which deals in transportation data and aims to help government reduce crashes.
Las Vegas, NVfollowthistrendingworld.com

Elon Musk's first underground tunnel is now a reality

The founder of Tesla presents one of his most ambitious projects, an underground tunnel network that has just been presented in Las Vegas. Although Elon Musk ceased to be the president of Tesla long ago, the businessman owns other companies that are prominent in the industry, such as SpaceX and others less known but as unique as The Boring Company.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Vegas Loop tunnel system could be a ‘couple of years’ away

As World of Concrete attendees make the first official use of the Boring Co.’s underground transportation system, it appears the system won’t make it out into the Resort Corridor anytime soon. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill said the authority is working with the city of Las...
Las Vegas, NVsteadfastandloyal.com

Elon Musk’s “Boring Company” Reveals Amazing New Project

After showcasing the first of its test tunnels back in 2018, Elon Musk’s tunnel company, AKA “Boring Company,” has finally opened a fully operational underground “Loop” running underground beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center. The people that will be attending conventions being held in the Center are now able to...
Las Vegas, NVinputmag.com

Elon Musk's Las Vegas Boring tunnel is open and... well, boring

The Boring Company has officially opened its Las Vegas Convention Center Loop for service, marking the first time Elon Musk’s tunnel-digging company actually brought a full-scale project to fruition. The Convention Center Loop is relatively short, as far as tunnels go — just 1.5 miles with three entry/exit stations. The...
Carscarthrottle.com

Here's What It's Like To Use The Tesla Model S 'Yoke' IRL

Initial Model S deliveries have indeed involved 'yokes' in place of conventional steering wheels, and they look...interesting to use. You’d think the key takeaway from the reveal of the updated Tesla Model S earlier this year would have been the 1006bhp ‘Plaid’ powertrain, but no. Seemingly, all anyone could talk about was the yoke-style steering ‘wheel’ arrangement.