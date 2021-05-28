The Boring Company Tests Its 'Teslas In Tunnels' System In Las Vegas

In a well-timed opening in line with vaccine rollouts and the lifting of many social restrictions, a new cannabis dispensary and superstore is about to debut near the beaches of Orange County, California. This -- second of its kind -- superstore from Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNH.F) will be a smaller version -- with a beachy vibe -- of its Vegas location, which takes you on an experience set in the tone of what you would expect from the Las Vegas Strip: a sensory activated LED floor, 3D projection visuals, and interactive laser art.