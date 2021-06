Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has assured that all BRICS member nations will help India in combating the second and deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I once again expressed my sympathy to India amid a new wave of the pandemic. In this trying time, China stands with India and all BRICS countries. As long as it is needed by India, all BRICS partners including China will provide further support and assistance at any time. And we are confident that India will certainly overcome the pandemic," said Wang Yi at the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting as quoted by ANI.