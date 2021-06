ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. –We’ve all experienced it —standing in your socks on the other side of airport security, frantically trying to cram your belongings back into your carry-on, grabbing your shoe, hopping around to put it on, while the conveyor belt mercilessly dispenses out more of your things. Then the other shoe floats by on the rollers. Perhaps an inconvenience, but we all understand why we do it.