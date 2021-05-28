This New York Media Executive Is Devoted To Help Diversify Voices In Storytelling

In the fourth season of the 1990s sitcom A Different World, Whoopi Goldberg played Dr. Jordan, a professor motivating the students. “You’ve got to learn to speak from your hearts,” she advised. “You’ve got to grab that audience and make them believe what you’re saying.”

LaToya Drake Courtesy Google

She even gave the students an assignment to deliver their own eulogies. She also had them repeat these words:

“I am a voice in this world and I deserve to be heard.”

That sentence would prove to have a big, big impact on a little girl named LaToya Drake in LaGrange, Georgia. “I watched the show as a child and, like many, was obsessed with seeing black people so beautifully represented and realizing that that higher education experience could be mine,” says Drake who holds an MA from Georgetown University and a BS from Florida State University.

A self-described “insatiable bookworm” Drake loved reading the dictionary and encyclopedias for fun. “I actually kept a running list of words on college-ruled paper in an orange notebook,” she shares. “I have that notebook in my apartment to this day.”

Drake continued to have the episode on repeat as a college student and into adulthood. And while it took her a while to wholeheartedly embrace Dr. Jordan’s missive, those words never left her.“When I find myself in environments where very few people look like me, which has been typical of my life and career, it is important to remind myself that I am a voice in this world, and I deserve to be heard,” she says. “And that gives me the confidence to show up and be seen.”

That intrepid curiosity and understanding of her worth would always serve her. A respected force in media, Drake is a founding member of the Google News Initiative (GNI). She is based in New York City. As a spokesperson for Google she provides television and radio commentary on news, social media and pop culture trends. Drake has appeared on Today, the CBS Early Show, CNBC, CNN American Morning, HLN, FOX News, ABC News and NPR.

“Inside Google I am a mobilizer for our inclusive storytelling efforts, which includes creating programs across the news industry to elevate unheard stories and voices,” explains Drake who was a finalist for AdColor's Innovator of the Year award for her work on diversity in media in 2017 and was part of the team who launched Google’s News Lab. “I recognize the privilege in having the ability to marshal resources at a company like Google and use them to partner and do what I hope is impactful work in the news industry. I can say, without pause, that I love what I do.”

Drake shared more.

Brunner: Why is it important to diversify voices in storytelling?

Drake: Most communities in North America are diverse. They are comprised of people of various ethnicities, income levels, and countries of origin. In a lot of cases these diverse audiences are not effectively represented in the pages of their local news publication or remain untapped as an opportunity to increase engagement and grow the business for a news organization. That’s why it's increasingly important for publishers to understand the diverse communities they serve.

Jeryl Brunner: Why do you love your job?

LaToya Drake: I love the unknown and the ability to create programs that we hope are meaningful to not just the news and publishing industry, but ultimately have a positive impact on whose stories are told. It goes without saying that I work with stellar people who are at the top of their game and are inspiring. I like to say that I work with a team of Jordans and it is a unique thing to experience. It also pushes me to be at the top of my game.

Jeryl Brunner: What is your dream for the future of media?

LaToya Drake: That is a big question that I want to give proper respect. Every journalist, and every reader, comes to a topic with their own bias. I believe that inclusion is crucial to creating media that opens us up to new perspectives on the most important issues of our time. My dream is that we do a better job of seeking out and amplifying voices that aren't regularly heard in the mainstream.

Jeryl Brunner: What specific advice did you receive when you were younger that has stayed with you?

LaToya Drake: When I was young my Mom had a sign on the refrigerator that said, “strive for excellence, not perfection.” I love that because it let me know it is ok to not chase the impossible standard of perfection. That excellence is a higher calling. And I try to be excellent in everything I do.