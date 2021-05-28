Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

This New York Media Executive Is Devoted To Help Diversify Voices In Storytelling

Posted by 
Jeryl Brunner
Jeryl Brunner
 17 days ago

In the fourth season of the 1990s sitcom A Different World, Whoopi Goldberg played Dr. Jordan, a professor motivating the students. “You’ve got to learn to speak from your hearts,” she advised. “You’ve got to grab that audience and make them believe what you’re saying.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Y9TQ_0aEYvGre00
LaToya DrakeCourtesy Google

She even gave the students an assignment to deliver their own eulogies. She also had them repeat these words:

“I am a voice in this world and I deserve to be heard.”

That sentence would prove to have a big, big impact on a little girl named LaToya Drake in LaGrange, Georgia. “I watched the show as a child and, like many, was obsessed with seeing black people so beautifully represented and realizing that that higher education experience could be mine,” says Drake who holds an MA from Georgetown University and a BS from Florida State University.

A self-described “insatiable bookworm” Drake loved reading the dictionary and encyclopedias for fun. “I actually kept a running list of words on college-ruled paper in an orange notebook,” she shares. “I have that notebook in my apartment to this day.”

Drake continued to have the episode on repeat as a college student and into adulthood. And while it took her a while to wholeheartedly embrace Dr. Jordan’s missive, those words never left her.“When I find myself in environments where very few people look like me, which has been typical of my life and career, it is important to remind myself that I am a voice in this world, and I deserve to be heard,” she says. “And that gives me the confidence to show up and be seen.”

That intrepid curiosity and understanding of her worth would always serve her. A respected force in media, Drake is a founding member of the Google News Initiative (GNI). She is based in New York City. As a spokesperson for Google she provides television and radio commentary on news, social media and pop culture trends. Drake has appeared on Today, the CBS Early Show, CNBC, CNN American Morning, HLN, FOX News, ABC News and NPR.

“Inside Google I am a mobilizer for our inclusive storytelling efforts, which includes creating programs across the news industry to elevate unheard stories and voices,” explains Drake who was a finalist for AdColor's Innovator of the Year award for her work on diversity in media in 2017 and was part of the team who launched Google’s News Lab. “I recognize the privilege in having the ability to marshal resources at a company like Google and use them to partner and do what I hope is impactful work in the news industry. I can say, without pause, that I love what I do.”

Drake shared more.

Brunner: Why is it important to diversify voices in storytelling?

Drake: Most communities in North America are diverse. They are comprised of people of various ethnicities, income levels, and countries of origin. In a lot of cases these diverse audiences are not effectively represented in the pages of their local news publication or remain untapped as an opportunity to increase engagement and grow the business for a news organization. That’s why it's increasingly important for publishers to understand the diverse communities they serve.

Jeryl Brunner: Why do you love your job?

LaToya Drake: I love the unknown and the ability to create programs that we hope are meaningful to not just the news and publishing industry, but ultimately have a positive impact on whose stories are told. It goes without saying that I work with stellar people who are at the top of their game and are inspiring. I like to say that I work with a team of Jordans and it is a unique thing to experience. It also pushes me to be at the top of my game.

Jeryl Brunner: What is your dream for the future of media?

LaToya Drake: That is a big question that I want to give proper respect. Every journalist, and every reader, comes to a topic with their own bias. I believe that inclusion is crucial to creating media that opens us up to new perspectives on the most important issues of our time. My dream is that we do a better job of seeking out and amplifying voices that aren't regularly heard in the mainstream.

Jeryl Brunner: What specific advice did you receive when you were younger that has stayed with you?

LaToya Drake: When I was young my Mom had a sign on the refrigerator that said, “strive for excellence, not perfection.” I love that because it let me know it is ok to not chase the impossible standard of perfection. That excellence is a higher calling. And I try to be excellent in everything I do.

Jeryl Brunner

Jeryl Brunner

New York City, NY
352
Followers
111
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Ma#Georgetown University#Florida State University#Google News Initiative#Gni#Cbs#Cnbc#Hln#Fox News#Abc News#Npr#Jordans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Google
Related
New York City, NYfashionista.com

ECRU New York Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In Fair Lawn, New Jersey

ECRU New York is a multi- brand professional and retail haircare company that is continually evolving in the exciting world of beauty. We live and play in every aspect of the beauty industry, from creating high performance products for the most selective hairstylists in the world, to owning a renown salon and spa to the distribution of some of the finest brands available.
MinoritiesBeaver County Times

Black college president: Let's help corporate America diversify

Many of the most powerful and influential companies in America have outlined their commitment to racial equity and pledged to hire Black talent and strengthen minority representation in the C-suite. As an African American woman and an educator, I am deeply heartened by this unprecedented level of corporate support for...
Minoritiesrespectability.org

Celebrating Disabled LGBTQ+ Voices in Media

As we enter National LGBTQ+ Pride Month (June) every year, we are reminded that disability cuts across all other underrepresented groups and communities. According to a recent study from LGBTmap.org, an estimated 3-5 million people in the LGBTQ+ community identify as having a disability, accounting for roughly one third of the entire LGBTQ+ community in the US. To celebrate these intersectional voices, RespectAbility highlighted a few of our friends and colleagues, including Nasreen Alkhateeb (Cinematographer & Senior Production Advisor at RespectAbility), Kiah Amara (NYC-based consultant, production coordinator and producer) Eric Ascher (Communications Associate at RespectAbility), Shea Mirzai (writer/producer) and Lenny Larsen (producer/director). The conversation was moderated by RespectAbility’s very own Entertainment Media Fellow, Kelley Cape.
Portland, ORPosted by
Jeryl Brunner

This Portland Playwright Found Insight Into Her Family By Writing A Play About Their History

Andrea Stolowitz is a prolific playwright living and working in Portland, Oregon. Her work has been performed around the globe from Berlin to New York to Oregon and everywhere in between. She is a recipient of Artists Repertory Theatre’s $25,000 Fowler/Levin play commission where she is a Playwright-in-Residence. Stolowitz is a member of New Dramatists class of 2024 and an affiliated writer at The Playwrights’ Center. She is also a three-time winner of the Oregon Book Award.
New York City, NYBuffalo News

Another Voice: Child Poverty Reduction Act is crucial for New York

During the past several months, we’ve heard the term “Build Back Better” in reference to pandemic recovery efforts in the United States. For the many children who have been affected by the pandemic, however, we have an opportunity not to build back, but to build beyond where we once stood to create a solid foundation for future generations.
New York City, NYphilanthropynewyork.org

New York Foundation Celebrates New Executive Director, Rickke Mananzala

New York Foundation Celebrates New Executive Director, Rickke Mananzala. Six months ago, Maria Mottola shared that she would be leaving the role of Executive Director of the New York Foundation with the intention to make space for new leadership in philanthropy. With recognition of the profound transformations taking place across the country, Maria and the Board of Trustees initiated a recruitment process that was grounded in the foundation’s longtime commitment to being collaborative, self-reflective, catalytic, and responsive to what New Yorkers need to build community power. After engaging in an extensive search to identify a leader who will chart a path forward for the foundation from the standpoint of possibility and creative reimagining, we are pleased to announce our new Executive Director: Rickke Mananzala.
Technologynewyorkian.com

Social media, news sites including CNN, New York Times hit by outage

Social media, streaming services and global news outlets including the New York Times and CNN were hit Tuesday by outages, with some users unable to access the sites. Some visitors to the affected websites received error messages that read, “Error 503 Service Unavailable,” while others read simply, “connection failure.” It’s unclear what caused the sweeping…
Economyadvancemediany.com

Preparing for a Cookie-Less World | Advance Media New York

What You Should Do to Prepare for A Cookie-Less World. By 2022, Google will eliminate third-party cookies and cut off brands from one of the most valuable tools available for digital advertising and marketing. Your campaigns and strategies will look different going forward, but this is far from the first – or the last – major upset in digital marketing. The overall goals haven’t changed: brands must communicate the value of their solutions as effectively as possible across multiple platforms to reach the most relevant audiences. As you prepare to carry out this mission, Advance Media New York shares insights from its recent Northeast Digital Marketing Boot Camp Bites series webinar with PA Media Group and MassLive Media to lead the way in a cookie-less world.
Internetadvancemediany.com

Digital Advertising Changes in a Cookie-Less World | Advance Media New York

How Does A Cookie-Less World Change Digital Advertising?. On March 3, 2021, Google announced it would phase out third-party cookies generated on its platforms in an effort to prioritize user privacy. While this change offers clear benefits for information security and transparency, it has significant implications for brands that rely on third-party cookies to guide highly targeted marketing and advertising campaigns.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Help New York’s gig workers now

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. I started making food deliveries back in 2018 because my wife was laid off from her job of 20 years. I work full time at a bank and we needed the extra cash to get by and pay our bills, so I started delivering for 10-15 hours per week. Delivering on DoorDash let me keep my day job and choose my own hours and be my own boss to make a little extra money when I could.
Mcallen, TXalaturkanews.com

Latino GOP mayor says many Democrat Hispanics are ‘opening their eyes’

McAllen, Texas Mayor-Elect Javier Villalobos on Hispanic voters switching parties after historic flip of traditionally Democrat city. #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well...
EducationRepublic

Career wisdom found everywhere, even the trash

College is among life’s biggest financial outlays, so what can students do before and after they’ve earned their diploma to protect and enhance their return on this monumental investment?. Michael Cascio was an executive at the National Geographic Channel, A&E and Animal Planet. He won four Emmys, had two Oscar...