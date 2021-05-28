VACCINE-A-PALOOZA of prizes — NEWSOM: ‘Best investment possible’ — PAUL RYAN warns GOP at REAGAN library — SJ SHOOTER was detained by Border Patrol
THE BUZZ — GAVIN’S BIG GIVEAWAY: “You get a car! And you get a car!”. No, Gavin Newsom didn’t exactly reach the frenzied pitch of our favorite Oprah iconic giveaway moment. But the Democratic governor still made national headlines and Jimmy Kimmell’s show Thursday by touting a California-sized $115.6 million giveaway to incentivize vaccinations — aimed at helping reopen the economy on June 15.www.politico.com