VACCINE-A-PALOOZA of prizes — NEWSOM: ‘Best investment possible’ — PAUL RYAN warns GOP at REAGAN library — SJ SHOOTER was detained by Border Patrol

By CARLA MARINUCCI, RICHARD TZUL
POLITICO
 18 days ago

THE BUZZ — GAVIN’S BIG GIVEAWAY: “You get a car! And you get a car!”. No, Gavin Newsom didn’t exactly reach the frenzied pitch of our favorite Oprah iconic giveaway moment. But the Democratic governor still made national headlines and Jimmy Kimmell’s show Thursday by touting a California-sized $115.6 million giveaway to incentivize vaccinations — aimed at helping reopen the economy on June 15.

News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Disneyland
HomelessPosted by
Newsweek

Kevin Paffrath, 'Meet Kevin' YouTuber, Becomes 26th Candidate to Announce Challenge to Newsom

Kevin Paffrath, a popular YouTube star known for his Meet Kevin channel, joined the growing list of challengers vying to replace Gavin Newsom as the governor of California. Along with being a popular internet personality, Paffrath is also an investor and real estate broker from Ventura, California. He boasts 1.6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, which features financial education and news-related content. Ballotpedia.org names 25 other candidates who announced they would run against Newsom before Paffrath announced he would enter the race.
California StateSacramento Bee

Teaching teachers how to help LGBTQ kids + Feinstein underwater + California basic income

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made tons of news on Friday when he unveiled his $268 billion May Revise 2021-22 budget. Tucked in that budget is $3 million for the California Department of Education to develop a LGBTQ+ cultural competency training curriculum. That is a big deal for Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, which has been lobbying for such a program for eight years.
PoliticsPOLITICO

NEWSOM budget ambition — CDAA vs. BONTA — Team GAVIN drops new anti-recall ads — BLACKOUT summer?

THE BUZZ — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his third budget to be one to remember. Cash-flush California would channel a massive surplus into addressing an array of stubborn societal problems under a $267.8 billion blueprint Newsom unveiled on Friday. That includes billions of dollars to ensure universal broadband access, transition from fossil fuels, bolster student wellness and early childhood education, overhaul behavioral health and more. That’s in addition to more immediate relief like the massive tax rebate handout that Newsom used to launch his budget tour and to sizable outlays for reserves and paying down pension debt.
California StateMarietta Daily Journal

George Skelton: Newsom's love of making firsts is on full display in his go-big-or-go-home California budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Some California political jockeying last week reminded me of a classic scene from the first Indiana Jones movie. In 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," a scary, robed swordsman whirls his shiny machete-like weapon, preparing to duel the seemingly defenseless Indiana, played by Harrison Ford. Instead, Indiana calmly draws a pistol and drops the flashy swordsman.
PoliticsPress Democrat

Mathews: The Gray Davis solution

The most head-scratching political puzzle in California has only one solution:. Perhaps paradoxically, Davis, the former governor who voters recalled in 2003, may be the most important ally Gavin Newsom and California’s ruling Democrats have in defeating this year’s recall. On election day this fall, voters will face two questions....
HealthDaily Breeze

Newsom’s vaccination cash giveaway

If you thought Gov. Gavin Newsom looked like a game show host before, you should see him now, handing out cash and prizes at vaccination sites around the state. It’s part of the state’s new “Vax for the Win” program. That’s really what they’re calling it. The state website reads like the script for a Publishers Clearing House commercial.
Homelesshighlandernews.org

Californians must vote “no” on Newsom recall if the country wants to flourish

Californians can’t be fooled — the Recall Newsom campaign is not a valid criticism of the governor or his policies. It is merely a California Republican tantrum — a dangerous tantrum that will surely send the state into a tailspin just when it is starting to recover from the tumultuous year it has endured. The underserved communities of California will be the ones most affected if Governor Gavin Newsom’s term is cut short.
Healthijpr.org

Newsom: Vaccine Verification System In Works

What’s the difference between a “vaccine verification system” and a “vaccine passport”? Hard to say — but Gov. Gavin Newsom distinguished between the two during a Friday press conference, suggesting the state is working on an electronic system that businesses can use to check customers’ vaccination status while emphasizing “there is no mandate, no requirement, no passport.”
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Officials Support Newsom’s Added Funding For Exide Plant Cleanup

Councilman Kevin de León, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia Monday voiced their support for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $454.5 million in proposed funding to clean up toxic chemicals that leaked into more than 10,000 properties from the Exide Technologies battery recycling plan in Vernon. Newsom unveiled the added money...
San Francisco, CALos Angeles Daily News

Newsom seeks attention with new budget

Gavin Newsom is, to use an old-fashioned term, a show-off, someone who constantly seeks attention with extravagant depictions of what he’s done or wants to do. Sometimes it works out — as it did when he was mayor of San Francisco and he defied state law to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Berkeley, CAKQED

One Person Shaping the Recall Election? Lt. Gov. Kounalakis

The job of lieutenant governor tends to be a low-profile office in California. But the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom will put current Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis front and center. At first glance, Kounalakis’ role seems pretty straightforward. She must set a date for an election within 60 to...
PoliticsSacramento Observer

Newsom unveils budget proposal

(CALMATTERS) – $267.8 billion — that’s the whopping size of the budget proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom formally unveiled on Friday after a week of ambitious announcements that caused some to liken him to a political Santa Claus. Here’s a look at some of the big or otherwise noteworthy proposals announced for the first time on Friday: