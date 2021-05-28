VACCINE-A-PALOOZA of prizes — NEWSOM: ‘Best investment possible’ — PAUL RYAN warns GOP at REAGAN library — SJ SHOOTER was detained by Border Patrol

THE BUZZ — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his third budget to be one to remember. Cash-flush California would channel a massive surplus into addressing an array of stubborn societal problems under a $267.8 billion blueprint Newsom unveiled on Friday. That includes billions of dollars to ensure universal broadband access, transition from fossil fuels, bolster student wellness and early childhood education, overhaul behavioral health and more. That’s in addition to more immediate relief like the massive tax rebate handout that Newsom used to launch his budget tour and to sizable outlays for reserves and paying down pension debt.