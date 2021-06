Marvelous Europe have announced at E3 2021 that Rune Factory 4 Special will be making its way to PS4 and Xbox One later this year. The genre-bending farming action RPG was originally released for the Nintendo 3DS back in 2013. Rune Factory 4 Special then brought the game to the Nintendo Switch console with remastered visuals and new game features last year. Confirmed for Autumn 2021, this will be the first Rune Factory game to have appeared on a PlayStation system in a decade. Here’s more of what to expected from the game when it releases later this year: