Scarlet Nexus Demo – Hands On Impressions PS4

Bandai Namco has issued a statement where they deny that Scarlet Nexus will be a part of the Xbox Game Pass. A spokesperson for Xbox has said that there aren’t any plans at this moment for Scarlet Nexus to be brought to Game Pass. After the rumor started circulating, we have to say that it did seem possible, due to the demo that firstly arrived on Xbox One and Xbox X/S before any other console had it. It was also revealed at an event that Xbox hosted last year, the Xbox 20/20.