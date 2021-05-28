Scarlet Nexus Demo – Hands On Impressions PS4
After playing the demo version of Scarlet Nexus on the Playstation 4 for a couple of hours, I have become very fond of the game. The demo version showed me two routes to choose from – either I go as the male protagonist, Yuito Sumeragi, or as the female protagonist, Kasane Randall. Each of the protagonists had a different story flow of events which made me believe that when the full game comes out, we, gamers might expect a set of different endings depending on which character they choose to go with.sirusgaming.com