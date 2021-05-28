Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus Demo – Hands On Impressions PS4

By Conrad Huang
sirusgaming.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing the demo version of Scarlet Nexus on the Playstation 4 for a couple of hours, I have become very fond of the game. The demo version showed me two routes to choose from – either I go as the male protagonist, Yuito Sumeragi, or as the female protagonist, Kasane Randall. Each of the protagonists had a different story flow of events which made me believe that when the full game comes out, we, gamers might expect a set of different endings depending on which character they choose to go with.

sirusgaming.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Ps4#Scarlet Nexus Demo#Sas#The Fuel Pool#Pyro Kinetics#Others#Daft Punk#Jrpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gameswccftech.com

Scarlet Nexus New Explanation Trailer Showcases Story, Combat and More

A new Scarlet Nexus trailer has been released online today, providing an overview of the game's setting, story and more. The Explanation trailer, which can be watched below, also features some brand new combat footage featuring some never-seen-before enemies and more. Scarlet Nexus is definitely going to have quite a...
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

The Gaming Nexus show tackles Blizzard, Spirit, and anniversaries

Game designer Max Mraz (Ocean's Heart) and streaming partner Joseph M. Moorer join staff writers Eric Hauter and Elliot Hilderbrand for this week’s episode of The Gaming Nexus Show. On this week’s episode they talk about the box office being back in business. We discuss the 30 and 35th anniversaries...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Scarlet Nexus Explainer Video Shows Players The Ropes Before Launch

Scarlet Nexus finally arrives later this month. To get players primed and ready, Bandai Namco released a new explainer video that serves as an in-game synopsis of the game’s dual protagonists, the monstrous creatures known as the Other, the super-powered OSF, and more. The eight-minute trailer dives into the history...
Video Gamespsu.com

Scarlet Nexus Offers A 9 Minute Long Story Explanation In Latest Trailer

Scarlet Nexus just got a new trailer and it will tell you everything you need to know about the game’s world and narrative ahead of release. The new trailer is by far the longest the game has received and touches on the origins of the game’s psionic abilities and the history of New Himuka. The Scarlet Guardians are also touched on, the team of heroes you get to choose your character from.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Bandai Namco has No Plans to Bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass

Bandai Namco has issued a statement where they deny that Scarlet Nexus will be a part of the Xbox Game Pass. A spokesperson for Xbox has said that there aren’t any plans at this moment for Scarlet Nexus to be brought to Game Pass. After the rumor started circulating, we have to say that it did seem possible, due to the demo that firstly arrived on Xbox One and Xbox X/S before any other console had it. It was also revealed at an event that Xbox hosted last year, the Xbox 20/20.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Scarlet Nexus Explanation Trailer Brings the Brain Punk Future to Life

The strange yet familiar alternate future world of Scarlet Nexus has enthralled us from day one, but it’s taken a long time for us to get a deep dive into the game’s setting. This explanation trailer finally puts a lot of the teased worldbuilding into context. Scarlet Nexus begins in the city of Suoh, the leading city of New Himuka, a major cultural and economic hub that rests safely under the protection of the Other Suppression Force and its psychic Scarlet Guardians. Everyone in the city shares a psychic connection as their minds are all bonded to a huge network called Psynet–supposedly for the good of its residents, but we’re not so sure.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

F1 2021 – Hands-on Impressions

F1 Games have a blatantly dedicated fan base, as do most video games under the sports genre hemisphere. These games allow those who are incapable, unable, and truthfully – unwilling of learning the actual sport itself the artificial satisfaction of knowing what it is like to actually play the sport. I fall under this category.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Hands On: NEO: The World Ends With You Brings a Stylish Afterlife to PS4

A little-known but well-loved entry in Square Enix's JRPG pantheon, The World Ends With You is a unique experience with gorgeous art from Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuyo Nomura. The game looked at concepts like social media influence and memetic learning way before those things were as pervasive as they are today. Nomura's designs, alongside the surprisingly deep stylus-driven combat, cemented it as a cult classic. Now, 14 years after its Nintendo DS debut, original director Tatsuya Kando’s sequel comes to PS4.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This a demo/trial version of If My Heart Had Wings, y Pulltop, translated to English by MoeNovel. It allows you to play the opening segments of the game. Aoi Minase, a boy whose dreams were shattered has returned to his hometown of Kazegaura where there ,on top of a hill lined with windmills, he encounters a wheelchair-bound girl, Kotori Hanabe, and a large, white glider soaring through the sky.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Fobia Demo – Quick Preview

Fobia is a psychological Brazilian horror game being developed by Pulsatrix Studios. Not much is known about this title besides that it set in St. Dinfna Hotel and everything is in chaos. Monsters are running ramp it, supernatural phenomenon’s are appearing, and reality is being warped. While the premise and ideas are presented, yet, the story remains shrouded in mystery. Now, some of that mystery has little light beaming on it because the developers sent us a demo for previewing.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Scarlet Nexus New Short Combat Video Highlights Combo Potential

A new short Scarlet Nexus gameplay video has been shared online, showcasing some short yet flashy combos that highlight the game's combo potential. The new video, which can be watched on Bandai Namco's Official Facebook Page, showcases Yuito taking down two Others with some flashy combos that take advantage of the SAS system to unleash special attacks from the other party members which cannot be controlled directly.
Video Gamesstepphase.com

The impressive demo of a Superman game created in two weeks with Unreal Engine 5

A fan shares his impressive technical demo for Unreal Engine 5, featuring a project with Superman flying over the towering skyscrapers of Metropolis. Superman is one of the great characters of our popular culture, and it is not surprising that many fans want to see a new video game based on the DC superhero. It has been rumored about it in recent months, but for now, you will have to settle for this impressive technical demo, which uses the early access version of Unreal Engine 5.
Video Gamesgodotengine.org

3D Voxel Demo

This demo is a minimal first-person voxel game, inspired by others such as Minecraft. Each chunk is a StaticBody with each block having its own CollisionShape for collisions. The meshes are created using SurfaceTool which allows specifying vertices, triangles, and UV coordinates for constructing a mesh. The chunks and chunk...
Video Gamespsu.com

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Revealed For PS5 And PS4, Souls-Like Developed By Team Ninja, PS5 Demo Announced

Square Enix has announced Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a new souls-like spin on the franchise with Team Ninja helping development. From the first trailer and gameplay it sure does look like a Souls game, but the footage is in-development and it looks like a lot could be done to improve things. The voice acting is a bit rough and the textures could do with a polish up. However, the game is scheduled for release in 2022, so there is still a while till it comes out.