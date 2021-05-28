Cancel
Adults Who Have Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Are More Likely to Have Ischemic Stroke

By Sarah Cownley
belmarrahealth.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new study published in Stroke, adults who have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are likely to have an ischemic stroke later in life. These findings were compared with adults who do not have OCD. OCD is a common mental health condition that can be debilitating in some people. It...

belmarrahealth.com
