Long Island legislators and local community members joined board members, future residents and staff of Fountaingate Gardens independent living community at a ceremonial groundbreaking event for Long Island’s newest Life Plan Community on the campus of the renowned Gurwin Healthcare System in Commack recently. The 129-unit, resort-style apartment complex, complete with indoor saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness gym and cultural arts center, is designed to provide a vibrant and socially active community environment for adults age 62 years and better. The promise of financial security and a unique safety net of care option for on-campus healthcare services is what sets the innovative community apart from other senior living choices on Long Island.