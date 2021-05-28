Cancel
Four Reasons Why Steel Prices Are On the Rampage

By Becky Schultz
OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even as the U.S. steel industry fights to keep tariffs in place, the equipment manufacturing industry faces an ongoing struggle as rising materials prices, and steel in particular, eat away at profit margins and delay or halt some projects due to runaway costs. And relief is unlikely to come in any form soon. Anirban Basu, chief economist, Sage Policy Group, believes the industry is on the edge of the precipice, with a “tsunami of demand” ahead as the U.S. economy opens further and continues to drive up material prices.

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

