Melcher-Dallas’ baseball squad were unable to keep pace with Ankeny Christian as they dropped their first matchup of the season with the Eagles, 7-3. The Saints scored all of their runs in the second inning, including a two-run double from Cole Metz. The only other RBI came on an RBI single from Steven Krpan. Melcher-Dallas was doubled up in hits, 10-5. Mets finished two for three with a double and two RBIs. 8th grade Johnny Milburn gave up six runs on ten hits in five innings of work. The loss drops the Saints to 6-5 on the season.