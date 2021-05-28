Cocktails with the Cribbs: How to make Buckeye Vodka’s Summer Sangria

Bring on the brain freeze with these icy, refreshing concoctions. Want to know how best to combat a sticky, humid Virginia summer? Just add ice. Well, that and your choice of spirit, fruit juice, coconut milk, and mixers. This summer, Trummer’s Restaurant in Clifton is offering an entire summer menu filled with creative frozen tipples designed by co-owner and bar manager Stefan Trummer. The list features a blend of classic cocktails like the mint julep and seasonal favorites like a frozen cosmo and a piña colada; there are also some fun original recipes like a Bananas Foster Daiquiri and Panananango, with vodka, papaya, banana, mango, and yuzu. The specialty cocktails will rotate on a weekly basis and can be sipped at the bar, in the lounge or dining room, or on the sunny outdoor patio.