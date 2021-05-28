Cocktails with the Cribbs: How to make Buckeye Vodka’s Summer Sangria

If you couldn’t tell (the recent heat wave was a bit of a hint), summer weather is upon us. And what better way to keep your cool than with refreshing, seasonal cocktails from Coppersmith. The spacious Southie hang, known for its two patios and cavernous dining room, just debuted their new line-up of beat-the-heat beverages and there’s truly something to please all palates (and heat tolerances). With options like the whimsically-named, Bubbles for Your Troubles featuring citrus vodka, orange liquor, cranberry juice and prosecco, the fresh Cucumber-Basil Smash and Berry Cooler, you’ll be chilling out in high-style (and taste). While you’re at it, be sure to grab some apps and snacks from Coppersmith’s worldly comfort-food inspired dinner menu or drop by for weekend brunch and grab a icy frosé to go with your brunch pizza or breakfast burrito. Head to Opentable or call 617.658.3452 to book a table and get your booze on!