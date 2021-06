The all-new 2021 Toyota Sienna is a groundbreaking minivan again, now for a whole new ability that puts it ahead of its rivals. Breaking from tradition is never easy for automotive manufacturers but the new Sienna has done just that. For 2021 the Sienna is all new and unlike the vast majority of manufacturers that are slowly but surely adding horsepower and torque to every model in the lineup, this minivan can only be had with a much less powerful 4-cylinder. Still, that’s clearly an intentional tradeoff for this minivan that understands what it’s intended to do. Never before has the Sienna been so comfortable and well adjusted for a family.