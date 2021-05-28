Why Rusty And Audrey Griswold Were Played By Different Actors In Each ‘Vacation’ Film

The National Lampoon’s Vacation series is an iconic film franchise. However, it can be a bit confusing. There are four films, which came out in the ’80s and ’90s. They include Vacation (1983), European Vacation (1985), Christmas Vacation (1989), and Vegas Vacation (1997).

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo star as Clark and Ellen Griswold in all the films but their children are played by different actors in each film.

Why are the Griswold children always different?

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S VACATION, Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Dana Barron, 1983 / Everett Collection

Have you ever wondered why the children, Rusty and Audrey, are never the same actors? Turns out, it is all Anthony Michael Hall’s fault. He played Rusty in the first movie but declined to return for the second because he wanted to appear in Weird Science instead. So, they decided to recast both children. The writers decided to make it a running gag that the children are never the same.

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S EUROPEAN VACATION, Jason Lively, Dana Hill, Beverly D’Angelo, Chevy Chase, 1985 / Everett Collection

In fact, do you remember in Vegas Vacation when Clark says he “hardly recognizes them anymore?” The movies also focus on Clark Griswold and his quest to become a family man but he never seems to really connect with the kids. The changing of actors also seems to poke fun at that.

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION, Johnny Galecki, Juliette Lewis, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, 1989 / Everett Collection

Chevy Chase once said that the recasting of the Griswold children for each movie is a joke about Clark being a family man but never knowing his kids very well. So, he confirmed the theory!