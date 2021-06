LONG BEACH (CNS) - A search was underway today for two suspects wanted for a Long Beach shooting that left one man dead and another wounded. Officers were called to the intersection of 20th Street and Wesley Drive just before 11:10 p.m. Sunday on a reports of shots fired. They found a man with gunshot wounds to his chest lying in the road in the 1300 block of Wesley Drive and administered medical aid until the arrival of paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene.