Matewan, WV

Matewan hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’ event

mingomessenger.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Mine Workers of America Local 1440 sponsored a Meet the Candidates evening in Matewan. The event was capped offed with a Family Movie Night. The Meet the Candidates gave all candidates for the Matewan Town Council the opportunity to introduce themselves to residents of the town and to present their plans if elected. Town Recorder Crystal Moore, who is the only non-contested candidate on the ballot, served as master of ceremonies for the event. She said the event was well attended and all candidates on the ballot participated except one candidate for council that had to be out of town because of work. Mingo Central band student Peyton Cisco played the national anthem on the trumpet and the Mingo County magistrates held a pig roast during the event.

www.mingomessenger.com
City
Matewan, WV
United Mine Workers#Trumpet#Recorder#Pig Roast#The Matewan Town Council
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Cisco
