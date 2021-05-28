Cancel
Israeli Media Call on Facebook, Twitter to Stop Incitement Against Reporters

By JNS.org
algemeiner.com
 18 days ago

JNS.org – The top 14 media outlets in Israel have demanded that Facebook and Twitter take action in curbing the increase in online threats and incitement to violence against journalists, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The group of Israeli TV stations, newspapers, radio stations and news websites said in emailed letters...

www.algemeiner.com
Jack Dorsey
Mark Zuckerberg
#Hamas#Israeli#Jns Org#Reuters
Matt Lillywhite

How To Stop Getting Outraged On Social Media

It happens every day. We scroll through our social media newsfeed and see something that makes us angry. Maybe it’s a comment from a troll. Perhaps it’s a post from someone who disagrees with our political worldview. And no matter how hard we try to resist, the urge of temptation is too strong.
Internetmelodyinter.com

Facebook also deletes Buhari’s controversial message after Twitter

Facebook has joined Twitter in banning President Buhari’s controversial civil war statement. Earlier today, June 4, the Federal Government announced that Twitter has been suspended in Nigeria. This comes days after Twitter deleted the president’s controversial statement and the video where he made the statement. The banned statement made by Buhari reads: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.” Now, Facebook has followed suit. Facebook said it deleted Buhari’s statement because it violates its standards and is capable of inciting violence. Unlike Twitter where the specific tweet was deleted while the rest of the thread with President Buhari’s speech was allowed to remain on the platform, Facebook removed President Buhari’s entire message. Giving reason for deleting the statement, Facebook said: “In line with our global policies, we have removed a post from President Buhari’s Facebook page for violating our community standards against inciting violence. “We remove any content from individual or organisation that violates our policies on facebook.”The post Facebook also deletes Buhari’s controversial message after Twitter appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Worldnewspotng.com

They can’t stop kidnapping but can ban Twitter

Singer and politician, Banky W, has described as ”Clueless” the Federal government’s decision to suspend Twitter operations in the country. In a series of Tweets, Banky said the government cannot stop kidnapping and other vices plaguing the country but they can come out to ban Twitter. He proposed that since the retirement age in Nigeria is 65, Nigerians should form the habit of not voting into office, politicians who are above 65.
Internetkfgo.com

Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said Tuesday it will begin testing ads on its disappearing posts feature called Fleets, as it works to offer more options for advertisers. The social media company previously said it set a goal of doubling its annual revenue by 2023 from last year’s levels, which it plans to achieve in part by selling ads on more parts of its site and mobile app.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: Facebook suspending Trump until at least 2023 | FBI director draws 'parallels' between ransomware attacks and 9/11 | Reports: Cox Media Group websites hacked in ransomware attack

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech...
U.S. Politicsjimiadewumi.com

Buhari wanted to shut down Facebook, Twitter – U.S. Media

President, Major Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) had intentions to suspend both Twitter and Facebook’s operations in Nigeria after being angered by the removal of his ‘civil war’ posts, a report by Daily Beast says. The US media platform made this known in a special report explaining what it said was...
U.S. Politicsknowtechie.com

Facebook might finally stop treating politicians differently

As a result of former President Donald Trump’s ban on the platform, Facebook is planning on ending the special treatment that it gives to politicians on the platform. This comes as a recommendation from the Oversight Board as part of its investigation into the Trump ban. According to a new...
Axios

Twitter unveils subscription offering called "Twitter Blue"

Twitter is rolling out the first iteration of its new subscription offering, "Twitter Blue," in Australia and Canada, the tech giant said Thursday. The subscription will cost users in Canada $2.88 monthly and users in Australia $3.44. Why it matters: Twitter said in February that it's rolling out subscription products...
Internetmelodyinter.com

NBC to sanction media houses using Twitter

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed all broadcast stations in Nigeria to suspend the use of Twitter with immediate effect. A statement was issued on Monday, June 7, by the acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, titled: “Suspend Twitter handles.” This comes after the Nigerian Government announced the suspension of Twitter in the country. The statement reads: “Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately. “In Compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes Presentation especially phone-in. “Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the Commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations. Also, Section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that “the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than crime and anarchy.”The post NBC to sanction media houses using Twitter appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
InternetThe Jewish Press

Facebook on a Rampage to Gag Right-Wing Israelis Ahead of Change in Government

This past weekend, the social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, have started to block the accounts and posts of right-wingers who support the right-wing bloc. Among them was the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu. This is not the first time the social networks have censored and blocked him – this time his account was blocked because he revealed the home address of Yamina MK Nir Orbach address so that protesters could come to his house and yell at him not to support the Bennett-Lapid government.
Internetpocketnow.com

Twitter resumes verification requests days after stopping it

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter started accepting requests for getting your account verified and adorning it with the blue tick. And then it paused the application process after a short spell, apparently after getting buried in more verification requests than the team could handle. Well, if you’ve been eyeing the blue tick, there’s finally some good news, as the social media giant has again started accepting verification requests.
Internetabccolumbia.com

Changes coming to both Facebook and Twitter

CNN– Facebook is set to tighten its policy on politicians and world leaders who violate rules on hate speech or inciting violence. Facebook will end a policy that exempts politicians from having their posts moderated. Facebook is expected to use a “strike” system for politicians who repeatedly break the rules, like using hate speech or inciting violence.
Seattle, WAchinookobserver.com

Letter: Amazon incites hate against law officers

I believe in the right of freedom of speech. I also believe that, like all freedoms, it should be exercised responsibly. With that in mind, I was surprised and angered to find Amazon is hawking merchandise emblazoned with the words, “Blue Lives Murder.” How this fails to violate their seller’s policy on “Offensive and Controversial Materials” is beyond me. It displays corporate support for inciting hate and violence against the men and women of our law enforcement community. In response, my wife and I sent the following letter to Jeff Bezos at Amazon Headquarters, 410 Terry Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Fear Mongering: Media Depict Rabbis’ Letter Urging to Stop Bennett-Lapid as Call for Assassination

Last week, six prominent religious Zionist rabbis issued an urgent call condemning the effort to establish a new government with right, center, left, and Arab parties. What followed a day later was a call from Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman to stop the violent discourse in Israeli society, warning that this discourse can lead to lethal violence (Shin Bet Chief’s Warning Against Incitement May Become Police Repression of Resistance to Bennett’s Government).
Worldsrnnews.com

U.S. calls on Nigeria to end Twitter suspension

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday condemned the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter and targeting individuals who use the social media site, including Nigerian broadcasters, and called for the African nation to reverse its decision. “Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information...
Internetmakeuseof.com

10 Ways to Protect Against Social Media Threats on Twitter

Twitter boasts a huge number of active users, and a good chunk of the userbase includes notable personalities and brands. Moreover, Twitter is a source of news for many, so is increasingly becoming a credible platform to keep track of trends, news, and reach out to companies. That makes it...
InternetThe Guardian

Nigerian broadcasters ordered to stop using ‘unpatriotic’ Twitter

Nigeria’s media regulator has directed all TV and radio stations to delete their Twitter accounts and described its use as unpatriotic, escalating a widely condemned clampdown on social media. The country’s National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said all stations were to “suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately,” days after Nigeria’s government...