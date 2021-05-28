Cancel
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

May 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, buoyed by energy stocks tracking gains in oil prices, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 109.67 points, or 0.55%, at 19,884.08.

