A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery early Monday morning at a casino just west of the Las Vegas Strip, according to police. The incident was reported around 12:51 a.m. at the south entrance of the Orleans on Tropicana Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.A man was approached by another man “with a muscular build,” Gordon said. The suspect demanded his property, and when the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him once and ran toward Tropicana. The victim was able to get help from security, who called for police and medical personnel, according to Gordon. The attacker remains at large, and the victim’s condition was not disclosed.