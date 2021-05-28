Cancel
Third known example of 1787 Connecticut copper die variety found

By Paul Gilkes
coinworld.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third known example of a specific variety of 1787 Connecticut copper is authenticated and graded by ANACS. The coin is the second to appear since the discovery coin for the variety first surfaced in 2005. The current coin was attributed for ANACS by variety attributer John Roberts. The coin,...

