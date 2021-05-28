Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Towards a vaccine against the most neglected of neglected tropical diseases?

By Delphine Autheman
Nature.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I became aware of African trypanosomiasis was in Saint Camille General Reference Hospital of Kabinda, a city in the Kasai-oriental province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. During the few weeks I spent in the medical biology lab of the hospital for the French NGO ‘Biologie Sans Frontières’, at least one person was diagnosed with the Human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) or Sleeping sickness. I clearly remember seeing the elongated trypanosome parasites wriggling in a biopsy of a patient on a microscope slide prepared by a medical technician because he knew of my interest in parasites. That moment was in 2010, and since then, HAT cases have gradually dropped from an estimated 10,000 clinical cases to below 1000 cases in 2019. This progress towards controlling this disease is mainly due to improved diagnostics and treatment accessibility, as well as implementation of control measures for the tsetse fly – the blood feeding insect vector that transmits these parasites. Lessons from other insect-borne diseases such as malaria, however, suggest that these successes may be only temporary due to increasing drug resistance and the existence of animal reservoirs. The development and deployment of an effective vaccine against HAT would be the ideal solution to safeguard the 65 million people who live at risk of this disease.

naturemicrobiologycommunity.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chagas Disease#Cattle#African#French#Nagana#Zulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Science
Related
HealthWorld Health Organization

Approaches to sustained control of neglected tropical diseases need to evolve and adapt

Approaches to ensure sustainable neglected tropical disease (NTD) programmes should be devised and prioritized to achieve the 2030 road map targets and end the neglect that these diseases of poverty inflict on more than one billion people worldwide. While the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted health structures, it has taught...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Molecules, nerve cells in brain trigger sneezes

A tickle in the nose can help trigger a sneeze, expelling irritants and disease-causing pathogens. But the cellular pathways that control the sneeze reflex go far beyond the sinuses and have been poorly understood. Now, a team led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has identified, in mice, specific cells and proteins that control the sneeze reflex.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Retinal detection of kidney disease and diabetes

Chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes can be detected from retinal photographs using deep-learning models trained on large datasets. The retina can be a source of subtle signs of disease. Yet visual inspection of microvasculature, nerves and connective-tissue structures in the retina has only led to a few hallmarks of disease — most notably, of lesions of diabetic retinopathy — that can be incorporated into clinical guidelines as criteria for screening and diagnosis1. In the past few years, the application of deep learning to the analysis of retinal fundus images has shown that retinal tissue can also reveal information about cardiovascular risk (through clinically relevant risk factors2), and that such trained neural networks can be used to predict retinal-vessel calibre3, coronary artery calcium scores4,5, low blood haemoglobin6, risk of chronic kidney disease7 and a host of systemic parameters, such as body mass index (BMI) and creatinine8. This suggests that deep learning could eventually be implemented clinically to examine a patient’s health and for the health screening of populations, conceivably improving affordability and accessibility. However, at present, the development of deep learning for health-screening purposes is at an early stage, and the vast majority of proof-of-concept work has not yet been clinically validated. Writing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, Kang Zhang, Ting Chen, Tao Xu, Guangyu Wang and colleagues now show that deep-learning models can be used to detect chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) solely from retinal fundus photographs (collected using standard table-top fundus cameras) or in conjunction with patient metadata9. Crucially, the researchers validated their findings across multiple geographically distinct patient datasets from China, including a dataset prospectively collected under point-of-care (POC) settings using a custom smartphone-based system.
Healthpoz.com

Hemophilia: The Neglected of the Neglected Pandemic @jvn

Vice aired a special program called ’HIV: The Neglected Pandemic’ to commemorate four decades of HIV/AIDS. Jonathan Van Ness narrated the program, and it was bopping along at a nice pace. But when it got to Ryan White, the boy with hemophilia who did his best to represent everyone with HIV honorably, I was taken aback by how it was framed. He was described as a boy who contracted HIV through “a blood transfusion”, was kicked out of school and used his spotlight to educate a public that desperately needed educating in the mid-80s.
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced DNA libraries for methylation analysis

An efficient protocol for the preparation of DNA libraries for the analysis of methylation patterns in cell-free DNA in plasma enhances the sensitivity of bisulfite sequencing for the early detection of lung cancer. The analysis or detection of cancer on the basis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) in an individual’s bloodstream...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Alzheimer's Disease Phosphoproteomics Study Uncovers Signaling Abnormalities

NEW YORK – A team led by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has completed an extensive phosphoproteomic analysis looking at dysregulated signaling in Alzheimer's disease. Detailed in a paper published Monday in Nature Aging, the study identified groups of peptides linked to different pathologies associated with Alzheimer's disease...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Analysis of COVID-19 patients with repeatedly positive SARS-CoV-2 tests

The rapid spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. To date, the virus has claimed more than 3.8 million lives worldwide. The reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is considered the gold standard for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory...
Public HealthScience Now

SARS-CoV-2 vaccines elicit durable immune responses in infant rhesus macaques

The inclusion of infants in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine roll-out is important to prevent severe complications of pediatric SARS-CoV-2 infections and to limit transmission and could possibly be implemented via the global pediatric vaccine schedule. However, age-dependent differences in immune function require careful evaluation of novel vaccines in the pediatric population. Toward this goal, we assessed the safety and immunogenicity of two SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. Two groups of 8 infant rhesus macaques (RMs) were immunized intramuscularly at weeks 0 and 4 with stabilized prefusion SARS-CoV-2 S-2P spike (S) protein encoded by mRNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (mRNA-LNP) or the purified S protein mixed with 3M-052, a synthetic TLR7/8 agonist in a squalene emulsion (Protein+3M-052-SE). Neither vaccine induced adverse effects. Both vaccines elicited high magnitude IgG binding to RBD, N terminus domain, S1, and S2, ACE2 blocking activity, and high neutralizing antibody titers, all peaking at week 6. S-specific memory B cells were detected by week 4 and S-specific T cell responses were dominated by the production of IL-17, IFN-γ, or TNF-α. Antibody and cellular responses were stable through week 22. The immune responses for the mRNA-LNP vaccine were of a similar magnitude to those elicited by the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine in adults. The S-2P mRNA-LNP and Protein-3M-052-SE vaccines were well-tolerated and highly immunogenic in infant RMs, providing proof-of concept for a pediatric SARS-CoV-2 vaccine with the potential for durable immunity that might decrease the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and mitigate the ongoing health and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Alkaloids show potential as treatments for COVID-19

Alkaloids are nitrogen-containing phytochemicals present in plant families such as Amaryllidaceae, Apocynaceae, Papaveraceae, Asteraceae, and Solanaceae, with potential biological activities and pharmacological effects. Many alkaloids available in human diets are in coffee seeds (caffeine), cacao seeds (theobromine and caffeine), tea leaves (theophylline and caffeine), tomatoes (tomatine), and potatoes (solanine). Alkaloids...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Common lung infection in infants has different subtypes with differing asthma risks

Bronchiolitis—the most common lung infection in young children, and which is most often caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV—is the leading cause of hospitalizations in U.S. infants, and about 30% of those with severe bronchiolitis later develop asthma. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has uncovered four distinct molecular subtypes of RSV bronchiolitis and has linked a certain subtype to a higher asthma risk. The findings are published in Nature Communications.
IndustryNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 oral vaccine booster shows promise in animal tests

The devastating medical and economic impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have triggered an unprecedented global effort toward the development of effective vaccines to prevent infection by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for COVID-19. To date, multiple vaccines have been...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Robust immunity against SARS-CoV-2 with Pfizer vaccine is mediated by memory B cells

A reassuring study, released as a preprint on the medRxiv* server, from a multi-institutional team of researchers in Italy suggests that with the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine, post-vaccination immunity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is both robust and durable. This is because even though antibody-mediated immunity wanes...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Brain Cell Membranes’ Lipids Largely Overlooked for Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics

Lipids have been may play big role in Alzheimer’s progression. Alzheimer’s disease is predominant in elderly people, but the way age-related changes to lipid composition affect the regulation of biological processes is still not well understood. Links between lipid imbalance and disease have been established, in which lipid changes increase the formation of amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A study on SARS-CoV-2 proteins for the development of COVID-19 drugs

Several viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), Middle East respiratory syndrome-CoV (MERS-CoV), and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) belong to the coronaviridae family of enveloped, positive-strand RNA viruses which infect amphibians, birds, and mammals. The causative agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Exposure to common cold virus can protect against COVID-19 infection

Exposure to the rhinovirus, the most frequent cause of the common cold, can protect against infection by the virus which causes COVID-19, Yale researchers have found. In a new study, the researchers found that the common respiratory virus jump-starts the activity of interferon-stimulated genes, early-response molecules in the immune system which can halt replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within airway tissues infected with the cold.