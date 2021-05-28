Towards a vaccine against the most neglected of neglected tropical diseases?
The first time I became aware of African trypanosomiasis was in Saint Camille General Reference Hospital of Kabinda, a city in the Kasai-oriental province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. During the few weeks I spent in the medical biology lab of the hospital for the French NGO ‘Biologie Sans Frontières’, at least one person was diagnosed with the Human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) or Sleeping sickness. I clearly remember seeing the elongated trypanosome parasites wriggling in a biopsy of a patient on a microscope slide prepared by a medical technician because he knew of my interest in parasites. That moment was in 2010, and since then, HAT cases have gradually dropped from an estimated 10,000 clinical cases to below 1000 cases in 2019. This progress towards controlling this disease is mainly due to improved diagnostics and treatment accessibility, as well as implementation of control measures for the tsetse fly – the blood feeding insect vector that transmits these parasites. Lessons from other insect-borne diseases such as malaria, however, suggest that these successes may be only temporary due to increasing drug resistance and the existence of animal reservoirs. The development and deployment of an effective vaccine against HAT would be the ideal solution to safeguard the 65 million people who live at risk of this disease.naturemicrobiologycommunity.nature.com