Local Team Earns Second Place At Recent Trap Shooting Championships

AVAD Hunt Club, west of Coon Rapids, hosted the annual Scholastic Clay Target Program’s International Bunker Trap Championships last weekend. A local team came in second while a brother and sister from Wilton Trap dominated the event. Sophomore, Cole Henning, and his sister, seventh-grader Lexi Henning, bested all entrants to be awarded the Men’s and Women’s individual titles with 112 and 84 targets respectively. Carroll County Shooting earned a second-place finish in the International Bunker Trap Team competition with 204 targets to Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting team’s 309. As one of the fastest growing and most exciting youth clay target programs in the country, students from elementary through high school and college can compete in sports such as trap, skeet and sporting clays through the Scholastic Clay Target Program. They can also compete in Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet. The next competition planned is the International Skeet Championships on Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and May 30 at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee.