Blue Ridge Celebrates 8th-Grade Writers

We are looking forward to a wonderful promotion ceremony. A few last-minute directions and information. On-Line Students - On Monday and Tuesday, please arrive at Muirlands in time to log into your 8:35 a.m. class. Please ensure you have a completed and signed health screening form upon your arrival to campus on both Monday and Tuesday. After you have shown your completed health screen form, you will report to the auditorium. Please remember to bring your fully charged computer and a mask.