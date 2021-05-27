Cancel
Blue Ridge Celebrates 8th-Grade Writers

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Ridge Middle School earned a Writing Achievement Award because of the performance of its eighth graders. The students submitted entries in the Scholastic Writing Awards Competition along with more than 1,800 others in the others in the DC Metro Area. The program recognizes the work of seventh through 12th graders throughout the United States and provides three awards for regional level competition: honorable mention, silver key, and gold key.

