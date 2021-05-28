Friends of shooting victim remember woman of deep love and faith

Even though you are no longer with us… we, your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren thank you for your council, and the legacy you left behind, a legacy of glory. For you said unto us, “Know the God of your father and serve Him with a loyal heart and with a willing mind; for the Lord searches all hearts and understands all the intent of the thoughts. If you seek Him, He will be found by you; but if you forsake Him, He will cast you off forever.” [1 Chronicles 28:9]. I urge you to remain true to your Savior. I have no doubt that you will. Love each other deeply in your marriages. Keep your family ties strong. Lay-up treasure in heaven because the stuff of earth is empty. Beware of sin and confess it as soon as you discover it in your life. And let the Spirits gift of joy color all your life. Therefore, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God [1Colossians 10.31; Proverbs 4:19, 5:1, 6:20].