Peggy Seeger, Cecil Sharp House, review: a masterclass from a folk veteran

Brollopsmarsch Fran Molndal (3:49) Arbejdet Maste Flyde Pa (3:17) En Dejlig Tid Pa Aret (5:06) Dina Hander Ar Fulla Av Blommor (2:35) Review: Enhet For Fri Musik and Oroskallan associate Gustaf Dicksson goes solo under his Blod alias and has done since 2014. He has put out a number of self recorded and released taps in that time and has perfected the art of the lonely melody. Swedish melancholy is admired around the world and he is a master of it, yet somehow he also makes music that is warm and welcoming. Missvaxt is his latest studio album and one that looks at the myth of ancient Swedish beings and the feeling of misery. Inspired by medieval music it has bellowing bass drums, tinkling tambourines and airy flutes that make for a fresh new take on folk.