Warrenton stalls plan for new subdivision
The Warrenton Board of Aldermen put a temporary hold on development of more than 90 homes west of Binkley Woods Park last week. Developer Beckmeyer Construction has been clearing land for more than a month for a subdivision that would be on the opposite side of Morgan Street from the park. But to move forward with construction, the company needs the city government to designate the area as a residential zone, and to also approve the layout of the subdivision.www.warrencountyrecord.com