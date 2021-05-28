Cancel
The Money, County Hall, review: a fiendish, clever show that tests your generosity

By Tristram Fane Saunders
Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow here’s a clever idea. First staged in 2013, The Money is a game of cruel and ingenious simplicity, designed to bring out the fuming Handforth Parish Councillor in us all. Each night, two near-silent women – one in red, one in yellow, both with a faint aura of evil – swoop into the grand courtroom of London County Hall. Onto a central table surrounded by “players” – the front two rows of the audience, where tickets for seats are ominously cheaper – they drop a contract and a pile of cash.

