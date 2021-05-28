Breaking the Mould, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, review: how women carved a strange new artistic niche

At the Contemporary Art Foundation in Tokyo recently, a number of monumental wooden carvings were artfully aligned along the tiled concrete floor. Bulging on the ends and contracting towards the middle like a dumbell, the ragged carvings were part of an exhibition by artist Aki Inomata titled “How to Carve a Sculpture.” In a corner, a similar carving was placed sideways on the floor surrounded by wood chips, clear remnants of the process. But what exactly was the process? And what is the intent of the artist? Visitors soon learn that the carvings are actually the work of beavers whom the artist had enlisted as production assistants with help from several zoos around Japan.