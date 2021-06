Charles Grodin, who brought a grumpy, harassed style to the screen and stole almost every scene he was in, has died. He was 86. Born Charles Sidney Grodin in Pittsburgh in 1935, Grodin dropped out of the University of Miami to start studying acting under Uta Hagen and Lee Strasberg. In 1959, he made his Broadway in Tchin-Tchin. Through the years, he'd go on to have a successful stage career, and stepped up to direct plays such as Hooray! It's A Glorious Day...And All That, which he also co-wrote.