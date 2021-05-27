1101 Comanche Road, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32104201)

I LOVE THIS HOME! The moment you pull up to the front gate you will know you have found the ONE! Immediately you will see yourself relaxing on any of the decks in the yard, sipping on your morning cup of coffee and listening to the sounds of mother nature~Watch the kids and pets playing in the grass front yard Upon entering you will find the open living room to family room~Hold your loved ones close as you warm yourselves in front of the fireplace~With 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal dining area, large kitchen with breakfast bar and a little kitchen nook there is space to gather all those you cherish in your life under one roof~Even though it is a single family residence, it feels more like your own personal lodge~Built in 1946 and has been in the same family since 1972 ~There is so much love and history here~You truly feel the soul of Big Bear~After 49 years the owners feel it is time to allow you to start creating the memories that last a lifetime as they have for decades!