212 E Starr Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219062710PS)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis light and bright Maltby has gone through a complete remodel. Seller freshened up the original wood floors. New dual pane windows & sliding doors, fresh paint inside & out, new interior & exterior doors, new kitchen w/ new cabinets, leathered taj mahal quartz countertops and energy star appliances. 2 new...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

tylerwoodgroup.com

908 Angeles Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108340)

This special 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath cabin is nestled amid tall trees on a lg fenced lot w/room to expand~Room for cars and RV/Boat parking+potential to add a garage or an ADU for future income. This location feels like a "hidden gem" and the charming covered porch delivers wonderful outdoor living. Experience the WOW factor when you enter the "Great Rm" w/soaring ceilings & stunning wood architectural details. The remodeled kitchen boasts great cabinets & storage~Stainless fixtures & appliances~Dishwasher, microwave & disposal~Butcher's Block counters & glass tile backsplash. The dramatic native-stone fireplace & classic wood strip flooring's rustic patina offer a beautiful balance w/the homes more updated details. Upgrades include vinyl dual-pane windows~Built-In closets~Front load washer/dryer~Coffee station w/storage~Upgraded electrical switches & recepticals & More! Spacious bdrms w/vaulted ceilings~Expansive Fenced Lot~Lg Shed~Concrete Driveway & Parking PLUS Amazing Future Potential!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39172 Chincapin Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108345)

Welcome home to this fully updated, picturesque mountain get-away in sought after Boulder Bay. Totally remodeled in 2017 with high-end finishes and furnishings. Just pack your bags and show up and enjoy all that Big Bear Lake has to offer. No detail was overlooked in this remodel, the attention to detail is apparent throughout the home. Granite countertops in the kitchen, live edge island, stainless appliances, 3 updated bathrooms, beautiful rock fireplace & tankless water-heater. This 4 bedroom + 3 bath home is the perfect size to have family gatherings, there is a downstairs master suite, 3 bedrooms are downstairs, 1 upstairs + a fabulous, large loft for games, movies & extra sleeping room. The downstairs open floor plan is complete with the coolest pool table, family room & dining area large enough to seat 12, open to the expansive patio & yard on this over 16,000 sq foot lot. Enjoy the hot tub under the twinkle lights & stars. Strong income history too. Don't miss this home!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

324 San Bernardino Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32108341)

This cute little mountain cabin has been owned by the same family since it was built and well loved for 37 years ~ They have decided it is time to let you take over and begin creating the memories that will stay with you and your loved ones forever ~ Step into the cabin and be taken back to another, simpler time ~ You are surrounded by T&G walls and ceiling ~ Custom cabinets in the kitchen add to the cabin feel and the wood slab bar top was created from a tree that was removed to build the house ~ The wood burning fireplace nestled in the corner of the living room will keep you warm on those cold winter nights ~ An ideal place to relax, breathe in the fresh mountain air and just let the worries of the world melt off your shoulders ~ Close to the national forest and Pebble Plain Conservation ~ Great home base for avid hikers and outdoor enthusiasts ~ All this and only minutes from the lake, ski slopes and shopping! Property to be sold "as is".
SUGARLOAF, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

612 Moreno Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # IV21233125)

TINY HOME LIVING!! Enjoy the mountains in this little cabin just minutes from anything you need. Hiking, biking, snowboarding, skiing, fishing, boating and many more activities surround this beautiful cabin. This fully remodeled tiny cabin home is perfect for a couple, short term rental, or even long term rental. It is one of the most affordable renovated properties on the mountain. The unit boasts a brand new kitchen, new bathroom upgrades, a cozy loft for 2 to sleep, a new roof, a brand new mini-split air and heating unit, a large porch for entertaining, a huge storage unit in the back, and much more!
tylerwoodgroup.com

441 Tyrol Lane, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21231076)

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Big Bear in the desirable Fox Farm Area in close proximity to everything Big Bear has to offer! Just minutes from the lake, ski resorts, shopping, hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, or just enjoying the great outdoors it is all right here just waiting for you to start living the dream! There is plenty of room for all of your family and friends. This property needs some TLC but has lots of potential. It boast two fireplaces one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. It has one bedroom conveniently located on the main floor, a second bedroom, master bedroom and large loft overlooking the living room are located on the second floor. A paved driveway with lots of parking and even room to park your RV/Boat and other toys. The oversized detached two car garage has an unfinished room above the garage on the second floor which could be used as a home office, home gym, guest quarters or just extra storage space.
tylerwoodgroup.com

1004 Canyon Road, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32108338)

3 incredible vintage cabins on a spacious 18,181 S.F. lot with seasonal creek at rear of property. Great investment property with current rents suggesting an annual gross income of $52,500 (with room for rent increases in today's market, where very few rentals are available for local living). Beautifully treed property offering a feeling of privacy and seclusion to owners and tenants. 2-car garage and a shed also on property included in the sale. 3 Units include a 3/2, a 2/1, 1/1 (all with fireplaces / wood burning stoves). CALL LISTING AGENT FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SHOW.
FAWNSKIN, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39250 Seminole Drive, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # SW21230528)

One of the most unique and interesting properties in the entire area! First the location, this cabin sits directly across from waterfront homes asking and closing over the 1M price point and is the first cabin in off the main road. It sits on an extremely rare flat lot with a large block wall on two sides with enough space to house multiple toys. The cabin is full of original charm featuring exterior logs rumored to have been some of the first felled trees in the area. The main area has a massive stone fireplace hearth with multiple niches. The front entry has open exposed beams leading to a loft which could double as additional sleeping quarters or retreat. Off the main area is a master bedroom with on-suite bathroom as well as an additional guest bathroom. Beyond the main area is another wing to the property which has an additional large living space and two more bedrooms and bathrooms. This home is perfect for the creative individual who can maximize the value out of the unique features and floorplan.
FAWNSKIN, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

975 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21229604)

Welcome home to this wonderful chalet within walking distance to the village! You will also find the ski slopes, lake and shopping just minutes away. Soaring high ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus a large bonus loft are just a few of the features in this home. The front deck is a great place for BBQing, relaxing and using the spa after a day on the slopes. The main level has a great room with a fireplace open to the dining area and kitchen, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upstairs has a spacious loft overlooking the great room, one bedroom and another 3/4 bath. On the roof you will find solar panels for energy-saving efficiency. Out back you have the national forest with a very serene setting. Under the deck is a carport with plenty of space and storage. This home is move-in ready including most of the furniture.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

41150 Lahontan #B7, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108312)

The mobile home located in the Lakeside Village Mobile Home Park is across the street from the lake with views as well! Current owner purchased this last summer but has decided to downsize the number of homes he has. Previous owner installed laminate wood flooring in the living room, painted inside and outside of home, installed dual pane windows. 8 years ago the kitchen was upgraded with new countertops that look like granite. There is a large covered carport with a workshop/storage area and small dog run area. The park has boat docks but they are currently out of the water due to lake level. There is a park next to the water with picnic tables. This park does NOT allow short term rentals. Any interested buyer will need to be approved by management company.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

46332 Pioneertown Road, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108321)

Forever views for this mountain home situated on a 30,000 square foot hilltop lot. Nothing but mountain, ski slope, national forest and waterviews. Quiet side of town but right next to a paved road. Peace and serenity. Quiet equestrian neighborhood. This is what comes to mind when you imagine getting away from the madness of everyday life. Stores and restaurants only a ten minute drive away. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of heaven.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1432 Malabar Way, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219068955DA)

Beautiful, updated Gambrell which features a beautiful 100' artificial stream with 4 waterfalls running under the gazebo and down the property. Wrap around decking, view of Baldwin Lake and mountains. Carport helps keep the snow off the car. Go inside to the 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that features updated kitchen with SS appliances, mudroom and updated bathrooms, one with a jetted tub. Forced air heat and humidifier. Fireplace has gas starter. Security cameras and night time walkway lights. Storage sheds and large area under house for storage. This home is ready to enjoy, and is located on a quiet street, with lovely homes all around.
tylerwoodgroup.com

420 Garrick Way, Big Bear City, CA 91360 (MLS # 32108275)

LOCATION! The mountain cabin GEM you have been looking for is now available! This darling one story cabin is impeccable. Come & relax on the wood deck & listen to the whispering pines. This custom home is on a double lot & boasts a flat 10,879 sq.ft.lot per accessor. The possibilities are endless. Enter through the front door & you are greeted w/an interior decorators dream. The large formal LVRM has a beautiful stone fireplace w/raised hearth & mantle. What a great place to hang w/friends & family after a long day on the slopes. Enjoy cooking in the upgraded kitchen w/stainless appliances, built-in microwave & windows looking out to the incredible yard! The beautiful formal DRM is waiting for you to sit down & enjoy those home cooked meals everyone loves or gather around the table & play games w/friends. You can make your dreams happen here! More amenities are, indoor laundry, ceiling fans, mud room & more. This home has generated rental income.
tylerwoodgroup.com

270 Scandia Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 21794884)

Warm and Welcoming with an abundance of Charm! This custom style home has the makings of a perfect mountain retreat with elegant cabin lifestyle dcor and comfortable open living floorplan. Situated on a 8166 SF corner lot location, it is close to all the amenities Big Bear has to offer. Sit back and enjoy the warmth of the beautiful stone fireplace and wood beamed ceilings in the living room or dining with a great meal made from the beautiful kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This beautiful home offers outstanding Quality and Craftsmanship with wood flooring, cedar lined master closet, covered front deck, custom log front door & log trimmed windows & doors. Master Bedroom is a real dream with corner Fireplace, sitting area and jetted tub. Three additional bedrooms and loft is included in the 2584 SF of living space. Two car attached garage, separate laundry area off the kitchen and fenced backyard to enjoy the fresh mountain air.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

46415 Minnow, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108299)

If open spaces are what you desire then look no further! A ‘must see’ beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home complete with a private 250’/d fresh water well, nestled on almost a half acre of land and backing to National Forest. Fantastic mountain and valley views, and plenty of room to park your boat and/or RV, or build that dream garage you’ve always wanted. This mountain charmer would make a wonderful full time residence, or a cozy retreat from the big city. Only a short drive to the lake, ski slopes, dining and shopping so you can truly enjoy all that Big Bear has to offer. Don’t let this one pass you by!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1013 Tinkerbell Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108293)

Turn Key Cabin just minutes to the Resorts! Located in the desirable Peter Pan area, this property is offered completely furnished and with two Bedrooms, one Bathroom, and open Kitchen - Living room, this property is ready to enjoy!. Year Built 1976 Community Big Bear City. County San Bernardino. Additional...
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

512 Beaumont Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108279)

Classic Big Bear Chalet in charming Poets Corner! You will love the setting this two bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin offers. Open beam high ceilings along with a real wood fireplace, situated on a double lot with plenty of trees and privacy. Year Built 1963 Community Big Bear City. County San...
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

42727 Moonridge Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # OC21224503)

This is a triplex on moonridge rd right up the street from the slopes. Very centrally located. This perfectly situated mountain apartment, located within walking distance to the zoo, is great for visiting Big Bear any season. Whether you plan on skiing, snowboarding, spending time on the lake, shopping in the village, or roaming the zoo, you will be just minutes and in some cases, steps from your door.
BIG BEAR, CA
