212 E Starr Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219062710PS)

Welcome home to this fully updated, picturesque mountain get-away in sought after Boulder Bay. Totally remodeled in 2017 with high-end finishes and furnishings. Just pack your bags and show up and enjoy all that Big Bear Lake has to offer. No detail was overlooked in this remodel, the attention to detail is apparent throughout the home. Granite countertops in the kitchen, live edge island, stainless appliances, 3 updated bathrooms, beautiful rock fireplace & tankless water-heater. This 4 bedroom + 3 bath home is the perfect size to have family gatherings, there is a downstairs master suite, 3 bedrooms are downstairs, 1 upstairs + a fabulous, large loft for games, movies & extra sleeping room. The downstairs open floor plan is complete with the coolest pool table, family room & dining area large enough to seat 12, open to the expansive patio & yard on this over 16,000 sq foot lot. Enjoy the hot tub under the twinkle lights & stars. Strong income history too. Don't miss this home!
Comments / 0