212 E Starr Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219062710PS)

This cute little mountain cabin has been owned by the same family since it was built and well loved for 37 years ~ They have decided it is time to let you take over and begin creating the memories that will stay with you and your loved ones forever ~ Step into the cabin and be taken back to another, simpler time ~ You are surrounded by T&G walls and ceiling ~ Custom cabinets in the kitchen add to the cabin feel and the wood slab bar top was created from a tree that was removed to build the house ~ The wood burning fireplace nestled in the corner of the living room will keep you warm on those cold winter nights ~ An ideal place to relax, breathe in the fresh mountain air and just let the worries of the world melt off your shoulders ~ Close to the national forest and Pebble Plain Conservation ~ Great home base for avid hikers and outdoor enthusiasts ~ All this and only minutes from the lake, ski slopes and shopping! Property to be sold "as is".

SUGARLOAF, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO