Big Bear, CA

387 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21114244)

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully updated home, located within walking distance of town, Meadow Park & the lake! Level driveway and entry into the open plan living room with vaulted ceiling and tastefully updated kitchen with butcher block counter tops. The living room features a wood burning fireplace to keep you cozy on those cold winter nights. The back door leads out to a large, level backyard - currently a great dirt bike course for the littles (photos show grass to show the potential). Down the hallway from the living room area is a full bathroom, two bedrooms and a master bedroom suite with a double sink vanity. Do not miss the two car garage, with laundry room. This home has been a successful short term rental. Most furnishings included! You cannot beat this location!

