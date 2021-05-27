Cancel
Big Bear, CA

43148 Sunset Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219062705DA)

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChalet style home, updated, remodeled and ready to enjoy in the Moonridge area of Big Bear Lake. This home is as charming as it gets, and reflects what Big Bear is all about! Close to Bear Mountain Ski Resort, the new Big Bear Zoo, and Big Bear Golf Course. This lovely cabin features: 15' plank floors, high beamed ceilings, a wood burning energy efficient stove for those cold, winter nights. New kitchen remodeled with granite, new cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have been remodeled; one reflects a wonderful Big Bear mountain miners look, with a large galvanized tub and shower, really nice! The home comes furnished as per sellers inventory, and it is ready to enjoy. The home also has a new central heating system, with humidifier, and a new tankless water heater. If you are looking for a classic Big bear Cabin, a getaway, or investment home, centrally located, look no further!

