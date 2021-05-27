Cancel
Sugarloaf, CA

399 Santa Barbara Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32104223)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis cute little mountain cabin is positioned in the center of a 7,500 square foot lot ~ The fully fenced yard gives you the illusion of seclusion, that you are alone in your cabin in the woods ~ The mudroom provides you with a space to shed layers to keep from tracking snow inside ~ Step into the cabin and be taken back to another, simpler time ~ You are surrounded by T&G walls and ceiling ~ Custom cabinets in the kitchen are truly unique ~ The wood burning stove nestled in the corner will keep you warm on those cold winter nights or spend a day using it to cook on ~ An ideal place to relax, breathe in the fresh mountain air and just let the worries of the world melt off your shoulders ~ Loft is not considered living space though the owners have used it for additional sleeping ~ Close to the national forest and Pebble Plain Conservation ~ Great home base for avid hikers and outdoor enthusiasts ~ All this and only minutes from the lake, ski slopes and shopping!

www.tylerwoodgroup.com
Grayling, MIthedifferencere.com

3126 S Portage Avenue, Grayling, MI 49738 (MLS # 1888954)

Cozy and historic 2-story home located on the shores of beautiful Lake Margrethe with sweeping water views! This charming 4 bed, 1.5 bath home was built in 1937 and features a Cape Cod style, cedar shake exterior with colonial dormer windows, a craftsman style interior with wood-beamed ceiling, brick wood-burning fireplace, ample storage, newer hot water heater, detached 2-car garage, as well as retaining the original hardwood flooring. Boasting 50 feet of private frontage, an enclosed lake-facing rear screened porch, and an adorable gazebo-style dining pavilion, this home is ready to make your own!
Real Estatemorns.ca

One-time model home in King City, Ont., has a bedroom bigger than most condos

62 Langdon Dr., King City, Ont. Asking price: $3,250,000 (March, 2021) Selling price: $3,178,000 (April, 2021) Previous selling price: $3-million (March, 2017); $2,118,584 (March, 2016) Taxes: $12,884 (2020) Days on the market: Seven. Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty. This one-time model home about a 40-minute drive...
Elberta, MIthedifferencere.com

812 Grand Avenue, Elberta, MI 49628 (MLS # 1888974)

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch in Elberta with 2 Car Garage. 100% remodeled - new flooring, new kitchen, freshly painted. Open floor plan. 1.3 ACRE LOT adjoins public land that extends right down to the Betsie River. Beautiful Views of the river from the house which can be improved. Private location at the end of dead end road. And so close to everything - Lake Michigan, Elberta Village, Frankfort, Marinas, Beaches, Shopping, Betsie Valley Trail, Entertainment. Perfect year around, vacation home or seasonal rental.
Traverse City, MIthedifferencere.com

151 Railroad Avenue #13 or "F", Traverse City, MI 49686 (MLS # 1888947)

Two blocks from the heart of Traverse City, One block from the bay and across the street F&M park. This condo has it all, 2 bedrooms and two baths on the main floor, one non-conforming bedroom and half bath on the lower level. Deep one car garage with ample room for storage of bikes and toys, additional single parking space just outside the door. Very well appointed with up to date fixtures, paint and finishes. This condo is in move in condition.
Home & Gardenhomestratosphere.com

Two-Story 3-Bedroom Traditional Ranch with 3-Car Garage and Bar (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a two-story 3-bedroom traditional ranch. Here’s the floor plan:. This two-story traditional ranch flaunts a stately facade that’s embellished with a brick and stone exterior, hipped and gable rooflines, and decorative arched windows. An entry landscape garden in front adds to the home’s appeal.
Pacifica, CApacificalocals.com

132 Panorama Court, PACIFICA, CA 94044 (MLS # ML81849008)

Stunning Pacifica home with bright open floor-plan. Beautifully designed living areas feature high ceilings, brand new carpeting, fresh paint, and large windows offering ample natural light. Spacious kitchen and dining area overlooks a spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace, creating the perfect entertaining space. The large main bedroom offers a walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and a walk-in shower creates a lovely in-home retreat. The lush backyard, with a beautiful stone patio and mature plants, is a great bonus space. Ideally located with easy access to coastal trails, Pacifica's gorgeous beaches, and HWYs 35 & 280 for easy commuting.
Lakewood Ranch, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

11418 WATER WILLOW AVENUE, LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL 34202 (MLS # W7834853)

COMMUNITY 34202 - Bradenton/Lakewood Ranch/Lakewood Rch GARAGE SPACES 2.0. APPLIANCES Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Range, Refrigerator. AREA 34202 - Bradenton/Lakewood Ranch/Lakewood Rch. CONSTRUCTION Block, Stucco. EXTERIOR Lighting, Sliding Doors. GARAGE 2 Spaces, Attached, Dimensions - 20X20, Garage, Yes. HEAT Central, Electric. HOA DUES 7.50. INTERIOR Ceiling Fans(s), Kitchen/Family Room Combo, Stone...
MLSjebsmith.net

5350 White Oak Avenue #314, Encino, CA 91316 (MLS # OC21129738)

Recently remodeled corner unit facing community pool. This townhome style condo has 2 BR and 2.5 BA with plenty of closet space. 9 foot+ ceiling. The first floor of the unit has an open kitchen that connects seamlessly to the living and dining area, and the second floor has two master bedrooms each with private bathrooms. The second floor has a separate entry for direct access to elevator. Kitchen has new cabinets and Quartz counter tops with central island and a spacious pantry. All appliances are just like new, including washer and dryer. Engineered hardwood floor in the living and bedrooms. The bathrooms have new cabinets with marble counter tops. Designer paint throughout. Community has a swimming pool. Earthquake insurance is included in HOA dues. The community's hallway lighting is in energy saving mode during the daytime and fully on at night. Two side by side parking spaces. The location is close to shops and freeways, popular neighborhood with convenient access to everything.
MLSthedifferencere.com

1001 Sanford Avenue, Alma, MI 48801 (MLS # 1888811)

Nicely landscaped cute move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath house with a 2 car garage on a corner lot. Perfect starter home!!. APPLIANCES Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Range, Refrigerator. AREA Gratiot. BASEMENT Full, Unfinished, Yes. CONSTRUCTION Block. EXTERIOR Covered Porch, Landscaped. GARAGE Detached, Yes. HEAT Natural Gas; Forced Air. INTERIOR Drywall,...
North Port, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

8054 LOXLEY AVENUE, NORTH PORT, FL 34291 (MLS # D6119358)

Don't miss out on this well kept 3 bed, 2 bath home in the growing city of North Port. Conveniently located between Interstate 75 and Tamiami Trl. As you drive up to this sweet home you'll be greeted with columned double car garage and impressive double door covered entry. Upon entering the house you'll immediately feel how spacious the home feels with its opened greatroom floor plan. The home is bright and airy with sliders opening to a larged screened lanai with greenbelt views. The kitchen is nicely appointed with a large pantry, granite counters, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and microwave for weekday meals and weekend gatherings. The master bedroom in this split floorplan house accommodates a king size bed nicely with room to spare and has two good sized his/her walk in closets. The Master En-Suite has his and her sinks, water closet, deep soaker tub and separate shower. Finishing the interior tour is two nice guest bedrooms and second full bath. This is a great property to call home full or part-time with easy access to great beaches, golf courses, dining and shopping. We invite you to schedule your tour today before its GONE!!
Bradenton, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

6201 34TH AVENUE W, BRADENTON, FL 34209 (MLS # A4503986)

COMMUNITY 34209 - Bradenton/Palma Sola GARAGE SPACES 1.0. APPLIANCES Dishwasher, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator. GARAGE 1 Spaces, Attached, Boat, Garage, Laundry, Yes. INTERIOR Ceiling Fans(s), Eating Space In Kitchen, Living Room/Dining Room Combo. LOT 7754 sq ft. LOT DESCRIPTION Street Paved. STORIES 1. STYLE Single Family Residence. SUBDIVISION CORDOVA LAKES PH...
Sarasota, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

4748 LORDS AVENUE #4748A & 4748B, SARASOTA, FL 34231 (MLS # A4503945)

Few listing of this type available at this time. Two units one is 3 bedrooms with 1 bath and the other unit is a 1 bedroom with 1 bath. Great location right across from Riverview High School. One block North of Proctor Rd. Great property for a Mother in Law suite. This duplex is on a corner lot. Has a screened porch between the units that has joint use of a Washer and Dryer. Garage is used by the owner for storage. Has a rear shed for storage. Have two tenants that are week to week in the 3 bedroom unit. They would like to stay on as tenants. Have the 3rd bedroom for a 3 tenant. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit is vacant at this time. Recently had the unit painted. Plan on putting in new flooring. This unit will be available to lease for $1,300.00 per month. Hurry this will not last very long. Use AS IS contract.
Mount Pleasant, MIthedifferencere.com

509 S Fancher Avenue, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 (MLS # 1888742)

Quaint Remodeled Downtown Home, a short walk to everything. Fenced back yard, with separate fenced dog run. Screened front porch to enjoy coffee, in solitude reading a book, or with good company. Covered side porch entry to kitchen. Newer kitchen newer PVC laminate flooring, paint. Remodeled: Carpet 2020, Doors 2018, Rest 2019. Dining room newer light fixtures, PVC flooring. Main floor bedroom has newer door with fun chalkboard paint facing dining room. Main floor bath newer PVC tiles, glass shower doors. Living room newer carpet, window A/C (included,) also has closet, stairway going up, and front porch entrance. Front screened porch with newer sealed floor. First upstairs bedroom has original hardwood floor, no closet. Other bedrooms have closets and hardwood flooring. Upstairs bath so you don't have to travel downstairs. Full basement with laundry and storage. Taxes are currently non-homestead.
Pacifica, CApacificalocals.com

658 Foothill Drive, PACIFICA, CA 94044 (MLS # ML81848593)

This home is the complete package. Beautiful curb appeal, with ocean views, huge landscaped front and back yard. This three bedroom two bath home has been remodeled from the studs up. Turn key home with designer touches throughout. Engineered hardwood floors, marble kitchen counter tops, quality kitchen cabinets, all new appliances(including washer and dryer). Laundry room with built in cabinets, finished garage. Master bedroom with walk in closet and built in closet organizer.Two beautiful remodeled bathrooms. Plenty of room for an ADU in the lever, large back yard. Close to freeway, shopping and the beach. Must see to appreciate.
Pacifica, CApacificalocals.com

1140 Banyan Way, PACIFICA, CA 94044 (MLS # ML81848594)

1140 Banyan Way is located in the best Sunny Pacifica Location. This home is light and bright. Besides the normal 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs there is a large sunroom that flows out to a beautiful yard full of flowers. Downstairs is an enormous family room with tile floors and another bathroom. Beautiful modern kitchen with great appliances. Two and a half remodeled baths. Hardwood floors upstairs. Tile downstairs.Close to San Pedro Valley Park, Frontierland Playground, Terra Nova High School, Elementary Schools, the library, and a shopping center. Come take a look for yourself.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

This Stunning Michigan Mansion for Sale has a Hidden Room

This absolutely insane Bloomfield Hills mansion has a secret room that you must see. The photos and video you're about to check out will leave your jaw on the floor. No wonder this place is going for $5 million. This 4 bedroom 7 bathroom home has a whopping 7,751 square feet of living space. The listing for 1567 Island Ln in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan just hit Zillow less than a week ago. Here's how the property is described by Katherine E Broock and Max Broock,
Pacifica, CApacificalocals.com

188 Ramona Avenue, PACIFICA, CA 94044 (MLS # ML81848265)

Contemporary home in the highly sought after Vallemar neighborhood with an open floorplan concept surrounded by mature palm trees. Recently designed in 2019, this three bedroom, two bathroom home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, oak plank floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, center island with microwave drawer and wine cooler. The living room has a stacked stone gas fireplace. Solar powered skylights in living room and kitchen area. Custom tile and cabinetry in hall and master bath. Master bath features double sink vanity and walk-in closet. Private decks off master suite and dining area. Large two car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and car charger. Outdoor shower and bench off side yard. Easy access to HWY 1, SF, SFO and SV. Close to beach, trails, public transportation and shopping.
MLSthedifferencere.com

308 W Michigan Avenue, Oscoda, MI 48750 (MLS # 1888624)

Imagine living only two blocks from down town Oscoda, 2 blocks from the AuSable River, and just 4 blocks from Lake Huron Beaches~ Nostalgic 4-bedroom 3 bathroom home built in 1947, cove ceiling and archway lead you to the living room w/ gas log fireplace and book shelves on both sides and hardwood floors, off the living room is a sun porch surrounded w/windows with a view of the Bayou. Kitchen has high ceiling with glass blocks over the sink area, all appliances included, two large bedrooms on the main floor with 2 full baths, upstairs you have two bedroom w/ full bath and plenty of storage area. All mechanical's are in the basement, you also have a 1 car garage under the home plus a newer two car garage. Sitting porch in front overlooking a front yard, deck off the sun room overlooking the peaceful bayou! Backyard is fenced in for pets or kids. New roof installed 9/5/2020 ~Great Family Home~