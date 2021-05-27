399 Santa Barbara Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32104223)

This cute little mountain cabin is positioned in the center of a 7,500 square foot lot ~ The fully fenced yard gives you the illusion of seclusion, that you are alone in your cabin in the woods ~ The mudroom provides you with a space to shed layers to keep from tracking snow inside ~ Step into the cabin and be taken back to another, simpler time ~ You are surrounded by T&G walls and ceiling ~ Custom cabinets in the kitchen are truly unique ~ The wood burning stove nestled in the corner will keep you warm on those cold winter nights or spend a day using it to cook on ~ An ideal place to relax, breathe in the fresh mountain air and just let the worries of the world melt off your shoulders ~ Loft is not considered living space though the owners have used it for additional sleeping ~ Close to the national forest and Pebble Plain Conservation ~ Great home base for avid hikers and outdoor enthusiasts ~ All this and only minutes from the lake, ski slopes and shopping!