410 E Barker Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32104214)

Be prepared to fall in love the minute you enter this beautiful & immaculate gem, located in this sought-after neighborhood of Forest Springs in Big Bear. Single level, 3-bedroom, 3-bath home, on a level 7,848 S.F. treed lot with a keen eye to detail with high end, top of the line, energy efficient commercial grade LED lighting & energy efficient appliances additions in the past year. Features extensive vaulted beamed tongue and groove ceilings in the great room with master bedroom. Featuring a wood burning Fireplace w/insert in the living room. Large bedrooms, and extensive storage. Covered entrance and oversized 2-car attached garage, generous back and side yards for entertaining, horseshoe driveway and attached workshop/storage adjacent to attached garage. This home has been completely upgraded & improved. It would make an excellent full-time home to live & work from home in, second home or vacation rental.