Grand Junction, CO

Grab a Burger in Grand Junction to Celebrate National Burger Day

By Billy Jenkins
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 19 days ago
Everyone loves a big ol' juicy burger, and what a tremendous day it is as we get to celebrate National Burger Day. When you're hungry there is something magical about a big burger with all your favorite toppings. We are lucky here in Grand Junction (also Fruita and Clifton) to have some really good burger joints. To help you celebrate National Burger Day we created a list of the best restaurants around Western Colorado to get a really good burger.

News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Sports Commission Giving Beer to BMX Nationals Volunteers

It's fantastic to hear and see all the events returning to Western Colorado. If you've been out the past few weekends it's clear to see that people here are itching for a reason to get outside and socialize. This should give you even more reason to check out the USA BMX Grand Mesa Nationals taking place later this month. In fact, our Grand Junction Sports Commission is looking for volunteers and if you donate some time and you're 21+ you can grab a free beer.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch: Person Paraglides Over Colorado River in Grand Junction

Something absolutely incredible was spotted on Monday in Grand Junction. Watch this person do some powered paragliding over the Colorado River in Grand Junction. Julie Hunter was floating the Colorado River in Grand Junction on Monday afternoon (June 14) with some friends. They were admiring the wildlife and were telling each other 'look, there's a bald eagle' and 'look, there's a deer' and then they saw something that made them question 'wait, what is that?'.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Some Grand Junction Restaurants Struggling To Get Workers

As pandemic recovery continues, Grand Junction is wide open but it's not business as usual for all businesses. Compared to where we were a year ago at this time, local restaurants must be ecstatic to welcome large numbers of customers to their establishment. However, having more customers means needing more workers to meet the demand and that has presented a challenge for some Grand Junction restaurants.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Wide Range of Times as Grand Junction Citizens Discuss When to Mow Lawn

So many people have a difference of opinion when it comes to answering one question. When is it an okay time to start mowing your lawn in the morning?. While I understand a lot of your answer has to do with your habits and routine, you could also ask yourself, when would you like to hear your neighbors start their mower? Because we don't want to be awake too early on the weekends but we understand our neighbors have to knock out their chores too.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Neighborhood Uses Hundreds of Goats to Get Rid of Weeds

This Colorado neighborhood has decided to use a natural weed control, goats. A neighborhood in Colorado is using hundreds of goats to get rid of their weeds. Whenever this Colorado woman, Sonia Benglen, moved into a neighborhood in Parker, Colorado she loved how wildlife was right outside of her door. She lives on a big field that has birds, bugs, deer, and more. But whenever she saw someone in a hazmat suit spraying blue chemicals, she knew she had to do something.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Company That Owns Grand Junction’s Mesa Mall Files for Bankruptcy

If you look at malls across the country you're seeing more and more of them looking empty and closed down. We have been very fortunate with the recent additions of HomeGoods also Dillards will be opening soonish. Plain and simple, Mesa Mall in Grand Junction is looking pretty good lately but we did hear some news about the parent company that owns Mesa Mall. According to MSN, Washington Prime Group who actually owns over 100 mall locations filed for bankruptcy due to pandemic-related shutdowns.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Reasons You Should Tour Romania With This Colorado Celebrity

A celebrity right out the great state of Colorado will be taking a tour of Romania next year, and you should tag along. These are my top ten reasons why. Actress Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, will be revisiting Romania, the filming location of her movie "Elvira's Haunted Hills." She's put out the call for traveling companions. Here's a chance to get away and take an awesome tour with Elvira as your guide.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Iconic Grand Junction Bed & Breakfast For Sale For $1.5 Million

This iconic bed-and-breakfast in Grand Junction looks like a truly magical place. Here's a look at the bed-and-breakfast that's currently for sale for $1.5 million. Sometimes you come across houses that make you say 'wow' and this is one of them. This bed-and-breakfast has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and lots and lots of extraordinary features, like a brick hearth in the kitchen.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

If Grand Junction Took a Road Trip Here are the 29 Snacks We Would Need

Taking a road trip can be so much fun, especially when you're with great friends or family, great music playing, and delicious snacks to munch on throughout the trip. It might sound crazy, but road trip snacks can make a big difference on your trip. Last week on social media I asked people in Grand Junction to name their top 3 road trip snacks to find out what snacks are the most popular.
TravelPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

RANKED: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Disneyland draws more than 15 million visitors to its gates every year, as families from across the globe come to enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth. To imagine and engineer the magical kingdom, Disney has employed some of the most creative minds in the world (dubbed Imagineers) to work together to design world-class attractions that are both awe-inspiring and entertaining.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

If Grand Junction Pets Had a Job, This Is The Job They Would Have

Grand Junction's pets as humans would be security guards, food critics, lunch ladies, and more. If Grand Junction pets had jobs these are the jobs they would have. We like to wonder what our pet's profession would be if they had a job. We think one of our animals would be a professional cuddler and the other would be a competitive food eater. Here's what kind of jobs Grand Junction pets would have if they had jobs.
Posted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Take a Mini Horse on a Walk: Western Colorado Mini Horse Airbnb

You can take a mini horse on a walk at this Airbnb in western Colorado. Moe's Mini Horse Farm is in between Ridgway and Ouray is home to numerous mini horses. This Airbnb in western Colorado might be the most adorable place you've ever stayed. Moe's Mini Horse Farm is home to six mini horses who would love to meet you. Here are all of the fun activities you can partake in at Moe's Mini Horse Farm including taking a mini horse on a walk.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

LOOK: Monitoring Colorado Wildfires Via Awesome Online Map

Keep up to speed with Colorado's numerous wildfires with this awesome website. You'll have live updates as to the size and status of the fires. The Fire Weather & Avalanche Center website offers real time info on conditions throughout the country. For those of us in the valley breathing smoke, this will give you a good idea as to the fire conditions in our area.